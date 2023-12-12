Traveling the Tugu Style: A Journey into the Heart of Indonesia

Come aboard a voyage into the art, soul, and romance of Indonesia with Tugu Hotels.

A dream comes true for art, culture and history buffs, many are familiar that each of the Tugu Hotels & Restaurants is committed to preserving and celebrating Indonesia’s cultural treasures. But it isn’t only about the thousands of Indonesian arts & antiques dotting the properties, creating a magical atmosphere of the ancient kingdoms of Indonesia- it’s also about authentic culinary adventures, spas that celebrate the islands’ centuries-old wellness traditions, and curated experiences designed to discover the often forgotten path in nature, and the most genuine Indonesian hospitality. The team goes beyond providing services; they share stories, traditions, and the heart of Indonesia. It’s not just a stay; it’s an opportunity to connect with the local culture.

It is probably for this reason that Hotel Tugu Bali and Hotel Tugu Lombok are the only two properties in Indonesia that have been listed in the Top 10 Hotels in Southeast Asia in the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Nast.

Hotel Tugu Bali: Trendy Traditions

Located in the very heart of vibrant Canggu, Hotel Tugu Bali seamlessly blends classical Balinese elegance with modern luxuries. Adorned with Balinese motifs, the villas and suites act as a cocoon of timeless romance just steps away from the famous surf beach of Batu Bolong. One can easily spend days without leaving the property, from the luxurious breakfasts overlooking the waves from the rooftop, getting pampered at the authentic Waroeng Djamoe Spa, Kawisari Coffee Farm Shop & Eatery with its organic award-winning coffee beans, the weekly celebration of Balinese dances & music, the sunsets from Ji, the award-winning Japanese restaurant’s rooftop, and more.

This Christmas Eve, Hotel Tugu Bali is inviting a heartwarming Christmas choir performance by the children of Bali Street Mums, a nonprofit supporting impoverished women and children in Denpasar. Or, indulge in the very unique Ancient Royal Kings New Year’s Eve gala dinner, featuring modern Indonesian dining inspired by ancient recipes of the far islands of the archipelago, while enjoying festive Balinese dances and dining parades of the ancient kingdoms.

Hotel Tugu Lombok: A Journey to Paradise

Nestled on the magical landscapes of the untouched northwest coast of Lombok, Hotel Tugu Lombok gives a true meaning to the term “paradise on earth”, standing as a testament to the timeless ambience of tropical Lombok. With a kilometre-long pristine white sandy beach of Sire over calm turquoise waters, its 36 villas are scattered around 6 hectares of lush palm gardens, with spaces designed to tell romantic tales & legends from the ancient Mahabharata. Days in Lombok are best by the beach or in the giant swimming pools by the sea, snorkelling trips on the resort’s “Smiling Dragon” boat, cycling around the island, enjoying the luxurious rainshower or stone bath under the stars, or spending a whole day at the silent Hening Svarga spa, listening to the serenade of the baby waves. With various direct flights and speedboat rides serving Lombok every day, it is the perfect end-of-the-year escape from our lives in bustling cities.

Tugu is not just a hotel; it’s an exploration of the Indonesian islands’ souls through truly local hospitality, its indigenous rich history, and curated authentic experiences of each island.