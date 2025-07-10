The St. Regis Jakarta Recognised Among the Best City Hotels in Asia Pacific by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025

The St. Regis Jakarta celebrates a prestigious accolade from Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025, reaffirming its status as The Finest Address in the capital.

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 has named The St. Regis Jakarta as one of the Best City Hotels in the region, securing an esteemed No. 4 position among a distinguished list of properties celebrated for their exceptional standards in luxury hospitality.

This recognition reinforces The St. Regis Jakarta’s position as The Finest Address in the city, where timeless traditions meet contemporary sophistication. Since its debut, the hotel has consistently embodied the spirit of the St. Regis legacy, defined by gracious service, meticulous attention to detail, and storied rituals such as afternoon tea, champagne sabrage, and evening jazz.

As a beacon of refined living in the capital, The St. Regis Jakarta continues to elevate the guest experience through personalised service, bespoke offerings, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. This accolade is not only a reflection of the property’s outstanding design and facilities, but also a testament to the passionate team who bring the brand’s rich heritage to life each day.

With this achievement, The St. Regis Jakarta remains dedicated to upholding the proud traditions of the House of Astor, while continually shaping the future of luxury hospitality in Indonesia and beyond.

