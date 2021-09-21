Stay and Win a Mini Cooper 3-Door with Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta has partnered with MINI Maxindo, an authorised MINI dealer in Indonesia, to allow any guests booking a suite at the hotel the chance to win a brand-new MINI Cooper 3-Door.

Launching on 1st October, the campaign is open for any guest who books the Suites stay during this promotion period. The coupon(s) will be sent directly and digitally to the guest through WhatsApp. The exclusive merchandise from MINI, beautifully designed hand sanitisers, will be given to the guests participating in this program.

A launch event will be held one day after the official program is launched, coupled with the hotel’s very own CSR activity “Box For Fans” by delivering books and toys to underprivileged children in Jakarta and its surrounding areas. The delivery will be done by a small touring with the MINI Indonesia club representatives bringing the thoughtful package with warmth, directly to the children.

Guests who stay in the Urban Suite is entitled to one coupon while guests booking the Oriental Suite can take advantage of two coupons. Mandarin Suite, the hotel’s well-known penthouse, will giveaway four coupons to the guest, offering more opportunities to win the exciting prize.

When a total of 1,000 room nights are reached from the Suite occupancy, all the coupons counted will be raffled at the hotel, witnessed by the Social Affairs Ministry and both parties, further followed with an official announcement of the lucky winner. Taxes of the prize will be borne by the winner.

The Stay and Win program will be available for booking via the hotel’s website, priced from Rp3,494,000++ per night that includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children under 12-years-old and coupon(s) to participate in the MINI raffle. Enjoy a 50 percent discount on a second room for Mandiri Bank credit cardholders.

The rate quoted is subject to 21 percent government tax and service charge. Please visit www.mandarinoriental.com or contact Hello MO via WhatsApp or call at +62 (21) 2993 8800 to make your reservations.