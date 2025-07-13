Save Up to 40% This School Holiday at Away Bali Legian Camakila

Spend quality time with your loved ones this school holiday at Away Bali Legian Camakila, a family-friendly beachfront hotel where laid-back comfort meets the natural beauty of Bali’s coastline.

Located just steps from Legian Beach, Away Bali Legian Camakila offers a tranquil setting where families can unwind, reconnect, and enjoy one another’s company.

Make the most of your time together with our School Holiday Package and save up to 40%. Thoughtfully designed for families, this offer includes a range of simple comforts and added benefits to help you get even more from your stay.

Package Inclusions:

Daily buffet breakfast for the whole family

One-time 30-minute massage for two guests at Salila Spa

One-time afternoon tea for two guests at The Beach House

One-time Indonesian Flavour lunch or dinner for the family

15% discount on food and beverages, excluding alcoholic drinks and promotional items

15% discount on spa treatments, excluding retail items and ongoing promotions

Complimentary stay for two children under 12 years old when sharing existing bedding

Free access to the Kidz Club for young guests (children under five must be accompanied by a parent or guardian)

Flexible early check-in or late check-out, subject to availability upon arrival

Whether you’re lounging poolside, savouring authentic local flavours, unwinding with a soothing treatment at Salila Spa, relaxing at The Beach House, joining a fun and interactive cooking class, or watching your little ones explore the Kidz Club, every moment at Away Bali Legian Camakila is designed to help you escape the everyday and focus on what matters most.

This offer is available for a limited time only. Book now and enjoy up to 40% savings on a school holiday escape that the whole family will love.

For bookings and further information, please contact: