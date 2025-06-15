School Holiday Family Getaway at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

An Urban Retreat of Creativity, Indulgence, and Unforgettable Family Moments

As the school holidays approach, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia unveils an enriching family escape designed to offer the perfect blend of five-star relaxation and joyful discovery. Located in the vibrant heart of Jakarta, the hotel invites families to unwind, reconnect, and create meaningful memories with an exclusive range of school holiday experiences, all thoughtfully curated to captivate both adults and children alike.

In partnership with Buumi Playclub, Pullman presents the Summer Holiday Weekend Series, a dynamic program held every Saturday and Sunday featuring fun, hands-on activities that inspire learning and creativity. From clay mosaic crafting and summer-themed rock painting to build-your-own market stalls and The Busy Bazaar, little guests are encouraged to express their imagination in a safe, supervised play environment.

“Our vision is to redefine the family staycation experience,” said Dan Benzaquen, General Manager of Pullman Jakarta Indonesia. “By bringing together luxury, convenience, and engaging family programs, we’re creating a destination where parents can relax while children enjoy enriching play — all without leaving the city.”

Buumi Family Fun Staycation Package

Comfort and Connection in the Heart of the City. Specially tailored for families, the Buumi Family Fun Staycation Package provides everything needed for a memorable school holiday retreat. Starting from IDR 2,925,000++ per night, guests can enjoy:

Luxurious accommodation in a Deluxe Room

Daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children under 12

Access to the Kids Club by Buumi Playscape, open every Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM – 5 PM

Late check-out until 2 PM, subject to availability

Available every Friday and Saturday through June 30, 2025, this package offers families a seamless combination of comfort, culinary indulgence, and curated entertainment – ideal for parents seeking both quality downtime and engaging activities for their children.

Weekend Indulgence: Chocolate Masterclass at Le Chocolat

Sweeten your child’s weekend with a delightful Chocolate Masterclass at Le Chocolat, Pullman’s chic lounge, dessert, coffee and coffee bar. Perfect for children aged 6 to 12, the class invites young participants to explore the art of chocolate-making in a guided, hands-on format led by the hotel’s pastry team.

Held every Saturday from June 21 to July 12, 2025

Priced at IDR 250,000++ per child

Advance reservation is required due to limited class sizes

Each child will craft their own chocolate creations to take home, turning this experience into both a learning opportunity and a delicious treat.

Celebrate Together: School Holiday Sunday Brunch at Sana Sini

Sundays become a celebration for the whole family with the School Holiday Sunday Brunch at the award-winning Sana Sini Restaurant. Available on June 8, 15, and 29, 2025, this family-friendly culinary affair features a lavish spread of international cuisines, live stations, and a special kids’ play and buffet corner designed just for little palates.

Priced at IDR 698,000++ per adult

Children under 12 dine free, up to 2 children per paying adult

Includes complimentary access to the Kids Club by Buumi Playscape for the first 20 children

The brunch offers a relaxed and refined atmosphere where parents can enjoy gourmet dining while children are entertained with supervised activities nearby, a truly stress-free weekend treat.

From curated staycation packages and immersive weekend programs to enriching culinary activities and vibrant brunches, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia is committed to crafting exceptional experiences for modern families. This school holiday, make the most of your time together with an urban escape that combines indulgence, discovery, and heartfelt connection — all under one iconic roof. It’s an unforgettable moment, that awaits you at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

For inquiries or further information, please contact:

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Phone: +62 21 3192 1111

WhatsApp: +62 815 1588 2360

Instagram: @pullmanjakartaindo

Email: H8491@accor.com