Premier Hospitality Asia Launches Renjana Boutique Villas: An Exclusive Retreat in the Heart of Ubud, Where Luxury Meets Balinese Authenticity

A Curated Collection of 10 Private Pool Villas for Discerning Travellers Seeking Tranquillity, Privacy, and Emotional Connection with Bali’s Living Heritage

Premier Hospitality Asia proudly announces the soft launch of Renjana Boutique Villas, an exclusive collection of ten luxury private pool villas nestled amidst Ubud’s iconic rice terraces. This distinctive property brings to life Premier Hospitality Asia’s vision of creating a refined sanctuary where modern luxury converges with authentic cultural immersion.

The name Renjana, which means “a deep longing or passion” in Indonesian, reflects the villa’s core philosophy: a place crafted with care, authenticity, and an uncompromising attention to detail. Located in the peaceful and lush area of Pejeng, Ubud, Renjana offers a sense of escape while remaining close to Bali’s cultural pulse.

“Renjana Boutique Villas represents the natural evolution of luxury hospitality in Bali. We’re seeing a shift where today’s premium travellers seek more than just exceptional amenities; they crave an emotional connection with the destination itself. With Renjana, we’ve created a bridge between modern indulgence and the soulful essence of Bali’s traditions and landscape. Every detail is designed not only to impress, but to offer meaningful experiences,” said Caroline Sandriany, B.Ec & Soc. Sci, President Director of Premier Hospitality Asia.

Located just 10 minutes from central Ubud, Renjana Boutique Villas offers convenient access to cultural landmarks such as the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary (40 minutes), Ubud Palace (30 minutes), and Goa Gajah (15 minutes), while ensuring complete privacy and serenity. Ngurah Rai International Airport is approximately 75 minutes away, with premium airport transfers available as part of the villa’s personalised service.

Renjana Boutique Villas presents ten exclusive private pool villas that strike a perfect balance between comfort, privacy, and Balinese character. Each villa spans approximately 150 square meters and is available in three- to five-bedroom configurations, ideal for accommodating up to ten guests. Designed for both short and long-term stays, every villa includes a private swimming pool, spacious indoor and outdoor lounging areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and en-suite bathrooms featuring both bathtubs and showers. Select villas also feature private balconies or terraces overlooking lush tropical gardens or the soothing rice fields of Ubud. To complete the holistic guest experience, Renjana Boutique Villas also offers facilities such as a Yoga space, Spa, Gym, and Lounge area. Whether for a romantic escape, family retreat, or friends’ getaway, Renjana offers the calm of Ubud in a space that feels like home, only more extraordinary.

Guests at Renjana enjoy exclusive access to “Signature Experiences,” immersive cultural programs that offer meaningful insight into Balinese life. From spiritual rituals at ancient temples with local priests, to traditional cooking classes in local homes, guided cycling expeditions through hidden villages, and art workshops with Ubud’s master artisans, each activity deepens the guest’s sense of place.

“Luxury tourism trends globally have shifted from materialism to experientialism. Through Renjana, we aim to define a new model of luxury hospitality, one that comforts the body and inspires the soul. We believe this vision will set a new benchmark for luxury travel, not only in Bali but across Asia,” Mrs.Caroline Sandriany added.

With nightly rates ranging from IDR 4.000.000 to 6.000.000 depending on villa type and season, Renjana Boutique Villas caters to the ultra-luxury segment, targeting high-end travellers from Asia Pacific, Europe, Australia, and the United States.

Premier Hospitality Asia

📧 marketing@premierhospitalityasia.com

🌐 www.premierhospitalityasia.com

📷 Instagram: @premierhospitalityasia