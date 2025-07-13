Spice by Blake Officially Opens in Ubud

Indonesian Flavours, Modern Flair – A Must-Visit Culinary Destination for Bali Travellers

A new culinary chapter has begun in the heart of Ubud with the official reopening of Spice by Blake, a bold and refreshing take on Indonesian cuisine by Chef Blake Thornley, the co-owner and chef of Mozaic. With its lively atmosphere, inventive menu, and contemporary flair, Spice by Blake is quickly emerging as a must-visit destination for both food-loving travellers and locals alike.

Rooted in the richness of Indonesia’s diverse culinary heritage, Spice by Blake offers tasty appetisers, hearty main dishes, and creative desserts, all crafted with personality, balance, and purpose. Dishes are crafted with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, reflecting a deep respect for Indonesian flavours and a commitment to sustainability from kitchen to bar.

“Our mission is to present the soul of Indonesian cuisine through a new lens,” says Chef Blake Thornley.

“We’ve created a space where guests can relax, explore something familiar in a surprising way, and taste the best of what this country has to offer with all the quality and none of the pretension.”

Dishes such as the beef cheek braised in rendang spices and cured kingfish with pomelo and rujak sauce present a contemporary twist on street food in Ubud. For some of the most creative BBQ dishes in Ubud, look no further than the BBQ baby back pork ribs with coconut and long bean urab, and the delectable black cod, starfruit and tomato cooked traditionally in banana leaves with peeps ikan spices.

Beyond the food, the cocktails at Spice by Blake are a major attraction in their own right and are already garnering reviews as being some of the best cocktails available in Ubud. Designed by Bili Wirawan, recipient of the Best Restaurant Mixologist Award 2024 by Les Grandes Tables du Monde, the bar offers spice-forward, low-waste cocktails made with seasonal ingredients such as snake fruit, jackfruit, and coconut. Each drink is hand-crafted to complement the bold flavours of the cuisine while reflecting the same ethos of sustainability and innovation.

Whether guests come for an early evening aperitif, a casual yet refined dinner, or late-night drinks with a tropical twist, Spice by Blake delivers a dynamic, stylish, thoughtful, and deeply flavourful experience that reflects the evolving face of modern Indonesian cuisine.

We look forward to welcoming you!

📍 Location: Jalan Raya Monkey Forest, Ubud, Bali

⏰ Hours: Open daily from 4:00 PM – 1:00 AM (Kitchen: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

🌐 Website: www.spicebali.com

📞 Bookings: +62 812-3458-6169

📷 Instagram: @spicebyblakethornley