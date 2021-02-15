LOST LINDENBERG Hotel Opening Rainy Season 2021 in Bali

Close your eyes and picture yourself “lost” on a deserted black lava sand beach with high foaming waves hitting the shore, a deep jungle of palm trees and temples surrounding you all while having sweet melancholic thoughts.

Now, open your eyes. You can soon be in Pekutatan, West Bali while staying at the fourth LINDENBERG project, LOST LINDENBERG.

“With Bali as our first international destination, we deliberately wanted to subvert expectations. Our foundations for the project were the remoteness of a plot of land surrounded by temples, and an eternally long, unspoiled lava sand beach, all far from Bali’s usual tourist infrastructure. No honeymoon kitsch, no infinity-pool-Insta-architecture, no yoga dogma, no compromises,” explained Denise Omurca, one of the creative forces behind the project.

“Instead, there will be pure nature, shared surfing, the greatest little adventures, immersion in a fascinating culture, a communal dinner table, and homegrown pineapples.”

If the spirits of the temple on the property so desire it, the LOST LINDENBERG will open in the rainy season of 2021. There are only eight rooms, meticulously planned with the ambition of seclusion.

Architect Alexis Dornier revealed, “Our core values in the architecture are hard-to-forget experiences amongst the palm trees, a flying village, community, and attention to detail. In Indonesian, Rumah Panggung means houses on stilts.”

These interconnected and intertwined yet separate residential units play with the tension between community and retreat, togetherness and solitude. The merging of traditional-looking roof silhouettes with contemporary design is a play of light through the treetops.

As with the other LINDENBERG houses, the guest collective experience is set around communal areas – unpretentious, close to nature, and philanthropic.

With its own waves in front of the door, it’s also only a stone’s throw away from the world-famous surf break Medewi. The small vegan restaurant uses only Balinese vegetables and fruits, some of which are homegrown. If the papaya does not come to us, they will go to the papaya.

Visit thelostlindenberg.com for more information.