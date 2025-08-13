Kappa Senses Ubud Announces ‘Run with Purpose’ 5K Charity Event in Celebration of Its Road to Third Anniversary

As part of its journey towards celebrating its third anniversary, Kappa Senses Ubud is proud to launch “Run with Purpose”, a 5K charity run through the picturesque rice fields of Tanggayuda, Ubud.

This meaningful event is more than just a celebration of wellness and community; it is also a step forward in the resort’s commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation in the heart of Bali. The event will be held on:

Sunday, 21st of September 2025 Time: 6 AM – 8 AM

6 AM – 8 AM Location: Tanggayuda, Kedewatan Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

A Run That Gives Back

“Run with Purpose” is the flagship activity of this year’s CSR initiative, themed “Greener Tanggayuda and Cultural Preservation.”

In line with Kappa Senses Ubud’s core values of wellness, sustainability, and respect for local culture, this 5K run invites both the community and resort guests to take part in a movement that goes beyond personal fitness.

Participants will enjoy a unique and immersive route winding through Ubud’s lush green rice paddies, tropical forests, and traditional village landscapes – all while knowing that every step contributes directly to meaningful causes.

All Proceeds Support Local Sustainability and Cultural Projects

Funds raised from the charity run will support initiatives including:

Reforestation and environmental clean-up projects in and around Tanggayuda

Support for local artisans and cultural preservation programmes, including Balinese dance, music, and crafts

Educational outreach on environmental awareness for local schools and youth communities

These efforts are part of Kappa Senses Ubud’s long-term mission to be not only a luxurious destination, but also a responsible and compassionate steward of the land and its traditions.

Event Highlights

5K scenic run through Ubud’s iconic rice terraces

Eco-friendly race kit for all participants

Post-run wellness refreshments made with local organic ingredients

Cultural performances and a short talk on sustainability initiatives

Opportunities to meet local artisans and changemakers

Run with Heart, Run for Heritage, Run for Sustainability

Whether you are a passionate runner, nature lover, cultural enthusiast, or simply someone who wishes to give back, “Run with Purpose” offers the chance to connect with Bali’s soul while making a lasting difference.

It is a call to align your footsteps with purpose, surrounded by the island’s serene beauty. Together, let’s celebrate wellness, unity, and the enduring spirit of Bali.

Registration is now open. For more details and to register, please visit: megatix.co.id/events/run-with-purpose.