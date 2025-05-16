Tripadvisor Honours Padma Resort Legian as All-Time Favourite

In a remarkable recognition of hospitality excellence, Padma Resort Legian has been ranked #6 in Tripadvisor’s 25th Anniversary – World, as part of the 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Hotels.

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Hotels represents the highest level of recognition, awarded to establishments that consistently earn exceptional reviews from travellers worldwide. Out of more than 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this prestigious milestone. This newly introduced category commemorates Tripadvisor’s 25th year by celebrating travellers’ all-time favourite destinations since the platform’s inception.

With a rich history spanning 34 years, Padma Resort Legian has continuously evolved while staying true to its roots of humble, genuine Balinese hospitality, delivered with impeccable service. Its prime location near Legian’s pristine beach, combined with lush tropical surroundings and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, has long made it a favourite for both returning and first-time guests.

Guests often highlight the resort’s extensive facilities, including a variety of swimming pools, a signature swim-up bar, family-friendly activities, an exceptional spa, and diverse dining experiences. One frequent guest shared, “The grounds are next-level amazing, the food is outstanding, and nothing is ever too much for the team. This is our 4th time staying there; once you stay at Padma Resort Legian, it just makes everywhere else just pale in comparison.”

“This award is a tremendous honour and a heartfelt validation of the dedication our team brings to every guest experience,” said Kristanti Tannady, Hotel Manager of Padma Resort Legian. “To be recognised as one of the top hotels in the world over the past 25 years is both humbling and inspiring. It reflects our enduring commitment to delivering a true ‘home away from home’ for every guest who walks through our doors.”

This global recognition further solidifies Padma Resort Legian’s position as a standout in the hospitality industry and a cherished retreat for discerning travellers from around the world.

Padma Resort Legian