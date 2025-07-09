Discover Nusa Lembongan with The Lembongan Traveller: Your Island Escape Made Easy

Bali’s island neighbour is waiting — explore the beauty of Nusa Lembongan with local tips and easy help from The Lembongan Traveller.

Just 30 minutes from the busy shores of Bali, you’ll find a beautiful island that still feels like the Bali of years ago — Nusa Lembongan, which is known for its clear blue waters, relaxed village atmosphere, and stunning coastal views. Whether you want to spend your days relaxing on the beach, exploring the ocean, or just escaping the crowds and traffic, Nusa Lembongan has it all.

Why Nusa Lembongan Should Be on Your Travel List

If you haven’t made the short hop across the Badung Strait from Bali to Nusa Lembongan yet, you’re missing out on one of Indonesia’s best-kept secrets. Here’s why:

A Quick, Scenic Boat Ride Away: Getting to Nusa Lembongan is refreshingly easy. A 30-minute boat ride from Sanur will have you arriving at the island’s shores, where time seems to slow and life moves at a gentler pace. It’s close enough for a day trip. Beaches for Every Kind of Traveller: The island is famous for its crystal-clear turquoise waters and soft sandy beaches. Families love the calm shallows of Jungut Batu and Mushroom Bay, while adventurous souls can head to Dream Beach for its dramatic cliff views. Meanwhile, the iconic Yellow bridge connecting Nusa Lembongan to neighbouring Nusa Ceningan makes for a perfect day of exploring secret beaches and cliffside swings. A Taste of Old Bali: Unlike mainland Bali, which can feel crowded, Nusa Lembongan retains a laid-back, traditional charm. Think quiet streets with no traffic, smiling locals, and sunset views you’ll never forget. It’s the kind of place where you hop on a scooter, wind in your hair, and discover untouched corners of the island at your own pace. Accommodation for Every Budget and Style: From backpacker-friendly bungalows to luxurious oceanfront villas, Nusa Lembongan offers an impressive range of accommodation. Whether you’re after a romantic retreat, a family holiday, or a group getaway, there’s something for everyone.

The Lembongan Traveller: Your Island Insider Since 2013

When it comes to making your trip seamless and memorable, The Lembongan Traveller (TLT) is your go-to guide and helping hand. From accommodation bookings to insider island tips, boat transfers to family guide, TLT is your dedicated, one-stop platform for everything Nusa Lembongan.

Founded in 2013, The Lembongan Traveller began as a simple Instagram account sharing snapshots of island life. Fast forward to today, and it’s grown into Nusa Lembongan’s leading travel platform and boutique property management company.

What sets TLT apart is their genuine love for the island and commitment to the local community. It’s not just about bookings and business — it’s about preserving the charm of Nusa Lembongan while sharing it with visitors in the most seamless, responsible way possible.

What TLT Offers

One Platform for All Things in Nusa Lembongan: No need to juggle multiple websites and contacts — TLT provides everything you need to plan your Nusa Lembongan escape in one place. From accommodation listings to boat transfer bookings, dining recommendations to activity guides, it’s your trusted source for island info.

No need to juggle multiple websites and contacts — TLT provides everything you need to plan your Nusa Lembongan escape in one place. From accommodation listings to boat transfer bookings, dining recommendations to activity guides, it’s your trusted source for island info. Personalised Accommodation Solutions: With over 50 accommodation options listed — including 25+ properties managed directly by TLT — there’s truly something for every kind of traveller. TLT’s local team will help you find exactly what you need, offering personalised recommendations based on your preferences.

With over 50 accommodation options listed — including 25+ properties managed directly by TLT — there’s truly something for every kind of traveller. TLT’s local team will help you find exactly what you need, offering personalised recommendations based on your preferences. Hassle-Free Boat Transfers: One of the biggest headaches for Lembongan visitors can be organising transport to the island. TLT takes care of this for you, offering reliable, hassle-free boat transfers with trusted providers. It’s just another way they make your trip smoother.

One of the biggest headaches for Lembongan visitors can be organising transport to the island. TLT takes care of this for you, offering reliable, hassle-free boat transfers with trusted providers. It’s just another way they make your trip smoother. A Helping Hand for Every Island Enquiry: Beyond accommodation and boats, TLT’s local team is available seven days a week. TLT’s website is available for you to see a variety of comprehensive tips and articles, from snorkelling guides and tips to Lembongan’s best sunset spots. Also, check out their Instagram account for more holiday recommendations and local tips.

Beyond accommodation and boats, TLT’s local team is available seven days a week. TLT’s website is available for you to see a variety of comprehensive tips and articles, from snorkelling guides and tips to Lembongan’s best sunset spots. Also, check out their Instagram account for more holiday recommendations and local tips. Island-based Property Management: As the only property management team based in Nusa Lembongan, we know the island inside out — from booking trends and daily operations to staff sourcing and expense management. For more than a decade, The Lembongan Traveller has supported countless villa owners manage and optimise their holiday homes to accommodate both local and international tourists.

Supporting the Community, Every Step of the Way

One of the standout things about The Lembongan Traveller is their commitment to giving back to the local community. As an Australian-owned, locally operated business, TLT employs locals from Nusa Lembongan and Bali, ensuring that tourism directly benefits island families.

Moreover, through an ongoing partnership with the Bali Children Foundation, TLT actively supports educational initiatives for local children, as well as health support for the elderly and priority patients through “Love for Lembongan” initiative.

By choosing to book through TLT, you’re not only treating yourself to a smooth, well-organised holiday — you’re also contributing to the livelihoods of the local community.

Ready to Discover Nusa Lembongan?

If you’ve been dreaming of an island escape where the beaches are pristine, the vibe is relaxed, and the sunsets are unforgettable, look no further than Nusa Lembongan. And for the easiest, most enjoyable way to experience everything this beautiful island has to offer, let The Lembongan Traveller be your guide, and they’ll make sure your Nusa Lembongan adventure is everything you hoped for and more.

Visit thelembongantraveller.com and start planning your next island getaway!