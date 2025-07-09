Thomas and Helen’s Island Chapter: The Story Behind Villa Utopia Lembongan

Thomas Witt and Helen Einla didn’t set out to build a villa on a remote island; they were simply following the pull of the ocean.

Tom, a 51-year-old German timber engineer, once led a steady life working for a major construction firm in Switzerland. Helen, 41, originally from Estonia and holding Finnish nationality, had a background in accounting and a quiet passion for baking. Both left behind their structured lives in search of something more alive, more connected, and Nusa Lembongan gave them just that. Now partners of five years and proud parents to a young son, they’ve channelled their love for nature, diving, and slow island living into creating Villa Utopia, a home built with heart, purpose, and a view of the sea.

What initially brought you both to Nusa Lembongan, and what made you stay?

TW: It’s a funny story. Helen and I both decided to change our lives around the same time, even though we didn’t know each other yet. For me, that happened in 2017. Despite having a stable job and a fun social life, both of us found ourselves searching for something different. I set my sights on becoming a dive instructor and trying to make a living from that passion.

I arrived in Nusa Lembongan to participate in an Instructor Development Course (IDC), and by June 2018, I was officially a dive instructor. I worked for a few months in North Sulawesi and then spent a season in Thailand before returning to Lembongan in July 2019 to work as both a dive instructor and a dive centre manager.

I haven’t left the island since. That same year, I met Helen. We became neighbours, and about six months later, we fell in love. When COVID hit in March 2020, the island shut down. No tourism, no diving, but strangely, it became one of the best times of our lives. The local community grew stronger, we made lasting friendships, and slowly started diving again, mainly with domestic travellers.

HE: I made my own leap in 2016, not knowing where it would take me. When I first arrived on Nusa Lembongan, I was instantly hooked. What was meant to be a quick three-day stay turned into five weeks. After some fun dives around the islands, I felt drawn to explore the professional path, and eventually decided to build a career in diving.

I completed my Dive Instructor course in Amed in June 2019 and went on to work in North Sulawesi for a short period. In December 2019, I returned to Nusa Lembongan, but this time with the intention to settle in and work full-time as a dive instructor. That’s when I met Tom. Ultimately, it was our shared passion for diving and the vibrant underwater world around these beautiful islands that drew us back, independently, to Nusa Lembongan. Only a few months later, the pandemic brought everything to a halt.

By the beginning of 2022, we didn’t want to wait around for the world to reopen. We wanted to take action and decide how to proceed with our lives. We decided that we wanted to build a family and create a home here on Nusa Lembongan, where the ocean is vibrant and we feel more at peace than anywhere else. That dream turned into what is now Villa Utopia.

In your personal opinion as a seasoned diver, what sets Nusa Lembongan and Penida apart from other diving destinations? Why should people consider diving here?

HE: The waters around Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida offer a world-class diving experience. You’ll find thriving, healthy reefs especially in the north and east of the islands, along with an incredible variety of marine life and consistently fish-rich sites. It’s also one of the few places in the world where you can regularly dive with manta rays, and during the right season, you have the rare chance to spot the elusive Mola Mola.

Another big advantage is the accessibility, via Bali’s international airport and being on the island with minimal travel time. And for peace of mind, Bali offers reliable medical support if needed. In addition, if not everyone in your group is diving, there are plenty of other activities on offer to keep everyone entertained.

Tell us about Villa Utopia Lembongan.

HE: Villa Utopia Lembongan is our home, a place we’ve designed to be both luxurious and deeply personal. We offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom private villas, each boasting stunning views of the ocean, the village of Jungutbatu, and even Mount Agung in the distance.

The design blends traditional elements with a contemporary feel, creating a space that’s both stylish and welcoming. Each villa is fully equipped and thoughtfully laid out, with flexible configurations to suit couples, groups of friends, or families across multiple generations.

While the villas offer complete privacy and a peaceful atmosphere, you’re still just a short distance from the village and the beach. When you open the doors, the indoor-outdoor flow brings you closer to nature, completely immersed in the island’s beauty. Or close them for a cosy, intimate vibe. Every detail has been carefully considered, from the lush tropical gardens to the overall sense of comfort and calm. It’s a place to relax, recover, and enjoy.

You’ve integrated several sustainable features: solar panels, chlorine-free pools, and reduced plastic use. What drove these decisions? Were there any trade-offs or technological challenges in implementing them?

TW: As divers, we’ve witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of ocean pollution, from coral bleaching to the overwhelming amount of plastic pollution in the ocean. That made it clear to us that we had a responsibility to create our home with a strong environmental focus from the start.

We designed the construction to improve insulation and reduce overall power usage. Being among the first on the island to install a full solar power system with battery backup and salt-chlorinated pools came with its challenges. These systems require thorough planning, proper maintenance, and a long-term commitment.

Because such technologies are still relatively new to the island, we’ve had to learn and still continue to learn how to manage and optimise them effectively. A big part of that is ensuring our team is properly trained, especially in the usage and maintenance of the solar system and pool facilities. It’s been a true learning experience for all of us, but we remain committed to making more conscious choices for the environment.

What’s your favourite design feature or personal touch in the villas that guests might not notice at first glance?

TW: One of our main goals in designing Villa Utopia was to ensure that, no matter where you sit or sleep, you can always see the ocean. It’s a subtle feature, but it adds so much to the connection with the island.

HE: For me, it’s the feeling you get the moment you arrive. It’s in the choice of materials, how you can really feel the quality when you touch them, and in the way the interior is put together. Every detail works to create an atmosphere that invites you to slow down, stay a while, and unwind.

Beyond infrastructure, are there day-to-day sustainability practices you’ve built into the villa’s operations or guest experience?

TW: Yes, we’ve incorporated several small but meaningful practices into our daily operations. Wherever possible, we prioritise bulk packaging, natural materials, and refillable bottles or storage containers to reduce single-use waste.

We also provide reusable food containers to help guests avoid takeaway or single-use packaging, and we separate waste according to local guidelines. Food scraps are collected and given to a local farmer to be used again, so nothing goes to waste. In the kitchen, we use natural, compostable sponges, and for pest control, we offer natural mosquito repellent instead of chemical sprays.

We’re still in the process of implementing more sustainable practices while maintaining a high level of comfort and cleanliness. This is an ongoing journey, and there’s always room to improve.

What are your long-term goals for Villa Utopia Lembongan?

One of our top priorities is keeping our amazing team long-term. They’re a huge part of what makes the atmosphere here so special. Always welcoming, attentive, and dedicated to maintaining the villa at a high standard.

Looking ahead, we plan to open the three-bedroom Joglo villa for bookings, most likely by the end of 2025. Beyond that, we don’t have plans to expand further. Our goal is to keep Villa Utopia small, personal, and truly awesome. A place that consistently delivers a warm, welcoming, and high-quality experience. We also hope to continue upgrading our sustainability efforts in the future.

Villa Utopia Lembongan