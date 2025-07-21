Bringing the Safari to the City: HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban Hosts Iconic Bird

A unique collaboration between HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban and Taman Safari Bali brings an educational encounter with a rare species.

HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban recently delighted its guests with a wild and wonderful experience through a special collaboration with Taman Safari Bali, featuring the endangered Kakatua Jambul Kuning (Yellow-Crested Cockatoo, Cacatua sulphurea). The event, locally titled “Safari Goes to HARRIS”—as part of Taman Safari’s broader “Safari Goes to Hotel” programme—was held in the hotel’s Courtyard Area and transformed an ordinary morning into a meaningful wildlife encounter.

The initiative was designed to offer guests—especially families and children—a unique opportunity to engage with Indonesia’s native wildlife up close, without leaving the hotel. From 8:00 to 10:00 AM, guests enjoyed an intimate encounter with the charismatic cockatoo, supported by a lively and interactive educational session led by professional Safari Rangers from Taman Safari Bali.

The Kakatua Jambul Kuning, recognised by its vibrant yellow crest and playful demeanour, is currently listed as critically endangered due to habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade. Through this event, HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban aimed to raise awareness about conservation efforts while providing guests with a rare, hands-on interaction with one of Indonesia’s national treasures.

The morning began with a warm welcome from the hotel team, followed by an informative talk on the bird’s natural habitat, behaviour, and current conservation status. Guests of all ages were encouraged to take part in a Q&A session and participate in a special photo opportunity with the bird, creating joyful and lasting memories.

“We are thrilled to host this kind of experience for our guests,” said Grandi Sumeitro, General Manager of HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban. “Our partnership with Taman Safari Bali allows us to offer more than just a place to stay—it’s about delivering meaningful experiences and inspiring greater care for nature and wildlife.”

This collaboration also supports The Ascott Limited’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, education, and guest engagement. By turning the hotel’s courtyard into a vibrant, safari-style setting, the event successfully blended relaxation and learning in a way that was both fun and impactful.

The event concluded with a light-hearted quiz and giveaway session, leaving guests with smiles, photos, and stories to share. Attendees were encouraged to share their favourite moments on social media and tag @harriskutatuban and @tamansafaribali, helping to amplify the message of conservation far beyond the hotel grounds.

“Safari Goes to HARRIS” is part of a series of family-focused events hosted by HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban, designed to create stays that are not only enjoyable but truly unforgettable. The hotel continues to explore partnerships that promote local culture, environmental stewardship, and community involvement.

For updates on upcoming events and offers, follow HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban on Instagram or visit discoverasr.com.