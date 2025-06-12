Ascott Sudirman Jakarta Welcomes Families for Unforgettable Holidays!

Ascott Sudirman Jakarta invites families and their furry companions to enjoy a memorable summer staycation with its exclusive holiday package.

Ascott Sudirman Jakarta, a luxury pet-friendly serviced residence, is delighted to announce its exclusive Summer School Holiday Package, specially designed to create unforgettable summer memories for families, including their beloved pets. This well-rounded package offers the perfect combination of relaxation, entertainment and convenience, making it an ideal choice for a memorable city staycation.

Families seeking a refreshing break can book this special package from now until the 15th of July 2025, for stays up to the 27th of July 2025. The Ascott Sudirman Jakarta Summer School Holiday Package comes with a range of appealing benefits, including:

Complimentary breakfast to start the day with a satisfying meal

Exciting children’s activities every Saturday and Sunday, ensuring endless fun for the little ones

Free two tickets to Kidzooona (for one hour’s play) — a fantastic indoor playground experience

15% off food and beverages at SERAMBI Restaurant, perfect for relaxed family dining

Up to 20% off treatments at KAMMA Spa for the grown-ups, providing a chance to unwind and recharge

Complimentary late check-out*, allowing for a more leisurely and stress-free departure

Beyond the package’s exclusive perks, Ascott Sudirman Jakarta offers a superb range of facilities tailored to every family member. Children will love the dedicated kids’ corner during breakfast, a vibrant children’s playroom, and a spacious playground surrounded by lush greenery. For older children and adults, a well-appointed games room with billiards provides further leisure options.

As one of the city’s truly pet-friendly serviced residences, Ascott Sudirman Jakarta warmly welcomes furry family members, ensuring no one is left behind on this summer escape.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our Summer School Holiday Package, created especially for families and children,” said Handrian Wijaya, General Manager of Ascott Sudirman Jakarta. “We believe in offering the perfect holiday experience, and with our generously sized rooms, a playground nestled in a beautiful garden, and the unique opportunity to bring along your beloved pets, families can create cherished memories without even having to leave Jakarta.”

For further details and reservations, visit Instagram @ascottsudirmanjkt.