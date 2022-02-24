Visas, Entry, and Immigration Residence Permit Guidelines February 2022

The mechanism of transferring residence permit status based on guidelines for granting visas, entry signs, and immigration residence permits during the handling of COVID-19 and national economic recovery have been published by acting Director-General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry Widodo Ekatjahjana.

The information is contained in IMI-0241.GR.01.01 2022, dated 3 February 2022.

Foreigners who hold a Visit Stay Permit (ITK) who will apply for a Limited Stay Permit (ITAS) must go through the mechanism for transferring the status of a residence permit in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. The application for the transfer of residence permit status can be submitted by a different guarantor by attaching a statement from the old guarantor that they are willing and have no objections for the foreigners who are guaranteed to change the status of the residence permit with the new guarantor.

For prospective foreign workers (TKA), holders of e-visa visits, and/or ITK who are in Indonesia and have obtained a work agreement from the guarantor corporation, they are required to apply for an ITAS in order to work.

Moreover, foreigners who hold a Visit Visa or Visit Stay Permit who have applied for an Onshore Limited Stay Visa (VITAS) and have paid the Non-Tax State Revenue (PNBP) until 25th February 2022 can continue their application in accordance with applicable regulations.

SOURCE: Directorate General of Immigration