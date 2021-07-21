Restrictions on Foreigners Entering Indonesia Expanded

The Law and Human Rights Minister, Yasonna Laoly, has officially expanded restrictions on foreigners allowed to enter Indonesia during the PPKM period.

Announced on 21st July, this expansion is contained in the Law and Human Rights Minister regulation number 27 of 2021 concerning restrictions on foreigners entering Indonesia during the enforcement period of emergency PPKM.

“In this regulation, foreigners who may enter Indonesian territory are only holders of diplomatic visas and service visas, holders of diplomatic stay permits and service stay permits, holders of limited stay permits and permanent stay permits, foreigners with health and humanitarian purposes, and crew of transportation equipment who came with the means of transportation,” Yasonna said in a written statement.

“Thus, foreign workers who previously came as part of a national strategic project or for reasons of family union can no longer enter Indonesia as regulated in this regulation. The expansion of restrictions on foreigners entering Indonesia is carried out in order to suppress the spread of COVID-19,” he continued.

This regulation replaces the Law and Human Rights Minister regulation number 26 of 2020 concerning visas and residence permits in the adaptation period of new habits.

According to him, coordination with related ministries or institutions will also be carried out regarding foreigners who are still allowed to enter Indonesia according to the new rules. For example, there will be coordination with the Foreign Affairs Ministry if there are diplomats who want to enter Indonesia in the context of their duties.

“Foreigners who enter for health and humanitarian purposes as referred to in the regulation must also first obtain a recommendation from the ministry or institution that carries out the function of handling COVID-19,” he said.