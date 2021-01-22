Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali Extended

The implementation of community activity restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali has officially been extended for 14 days, from 26th January to 8th February 2021.

To prevent a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, President Joko Widodo decided to extend the policy in a cabinet meeting. The decision was announced on Thursday 21st January.

“The President has requested that the restriction of community activities be extended,” said Coordinating Minister for the Economy, who is also Chairman of the Committee for Handling COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN), Airlangga Hartarto.

Just like PPKM that was in place 11-25th January, the second wave will still be enforced in seven provinces, namely DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, and Bali.

According to Airlangga, the PPKM extension was carried out because there has not yet been any positive results after a week of implementation. Of the seven provinces that have implemented this policy, only two have succeeded in reducing the transmission rate of the coronavirus.

“Banten and Yogyakarta have experienced a decline,” said Airlangga.

There are 73 districts and cities that implemented the first round of PPKM. As a result, 29 are still at high risk of transmitting COVID-19, 41 areas are in a moderate risk zone, and only three are at low risk of transmission.

Furthermore, of the 73 districts and cities, there was an increase in weekly COVID-19 cases in 52 areas, whereas only 21 areas experienced a decline.

Regarding the mortality rate, out of 73 districts and cities, 44 of them are still experiencing an increase. Only 29 areas experienced a reduction in mortality.

“And for recovery, 33 regencies and cities have decreased, 34 have increased, and six remain unchanged,” explained Airlangga.

Airlangga’s announcement explained that the second implementation of PPKM is similar to the first period with several changes. Shopping centres and restaurants may operate until 8pm, where previously operating hours were limited to 7pm.

“Because there are several areas that are a bit flat but dining in at restaurants are limited to only 25 percent of visitors,” he said.

In the office sector, companies are still required to implement work from home for 75 percent of its employees. The implementation of education will continue online.

Places of worship are limited to 50 percent capacity while essential sectors can still operate at 100 percent.

“If the level of community discipline in adhered to and the prescribed health protocols don’t change, it is possible that the government will extend the implementation of this policy until an undetermined time,” said spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Wiku Adisasmito.