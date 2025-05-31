TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo, stands as Marriott International’s inaugural Luxury Collection brand in the breathtaking destination of Labuan Bajo.

It distinguishes itself by seamlessly integrating luxury with sustainability, authentic explorations, natural wonders, and cultural immersions for discerning travellers. This year, TA’AKTANA celebrates the resort’s first anniversary and presents “Savour the Celebration: TA’AKTANA Anniversary Feast”, an extraordinary package featuring a two-night stay with curated dining experiences that pay tribute to the rich culinary heritage of Indonesia.

From the 1st of June to the 31st of July 2025, guests can indulge in a variety of culinary offerings at the resort’s remarkable dining venues: Umasa, Leros, and Nera Lounge. Inspired by the concept of “Dari Sabang Sampai Merauke”, Umasa takes diners on a sensory voyage across the archipelago, where every dish tells a story steeped in tradition and local culture. The anniversary Rantang Dinner revives the nostalgic tiffin box as a culinary treasure trove, layered with seasonal produce from the resort’s Kebunku Garden and the abundant waters surrounding Flores.

At the charming Leros, the celebration continues as guests are invited to an elegant dining experience where timeless flavours meet refined craftsmanship. A three-course dinner comprises a curated selection of dishes reflecting a harmonious balance — from fresh Yellowfin Tuna enhanced with sambal embe and ikura salsa, to the iconic Ikan Bakar Parape elevated by parape sauce and morning glory, and a sumptuous Flores Lobster Pasta accented with confit garlic and chilli rawit. Each creation artfully combines local ingredients with international techniques, crafting a gastronomic journey that blends heritage and innovation.

The celebration is further elevated with a Tea Omakase at Nera Lounge, a tranquil ritual inspired by the island’s native botanicals and traditions. This meditative tasting journey offers guests a moment of calm reflection, inviting them to connect with the natural essence of Flores in every sip. These exquisite flavours and rich cultural experiences orchestrate TA’AKTANA’s first anniversary as a truly captivating destination.

Join the celebration with the “Savour the Celebration: TA’AKTANA Anniversary Feast” package, which includes a two-night stay for two guests, a one-time Rantang Dinner at Umasa, a one-time three-course dinner at Leros, and a Tea Omakase experience at Nera. For more information about the first-anniversary package and reservations, please visit the website here and follow @taaktanalabuanbajo for updates on special events.