Electronic Traffic Fines in Bali Officially Starts 28th November

Electronic traffic law enforcement (ETLE) has officially come into force in the province of Bali, starting Monday 28th November 2022.

Two- and four-wheeled rental vehicles are still under the owners’ responsibility. Therefore, they are advised to download the National ETLE application and monitor their vehicles to check whether they are subject to fines during rental periods.

If a rental is returned with an ETLE violation, then the car or motorbike fine can be held accountable to the violating party when it is returned.

According to the Head of Sub-directorate Gakkum Ditlantas Bali Police Commissioner Rahmawaty Ismail, the purpose of implementing ETLE is for legal certainty to realise the effectiveness of law enforcement duties (Gakkum), guarantee the principle of transparency, as well as legal certainty that has been proven based on records of evidence of violations.

This is also the National Police’s contribution to realising Bali as a smart city in line with bureaucratic reform and an increase in the Bali Province’s original region from the tax sector.

“In total, approximately 300 letters have been sent by ETLE to violators. Most of the violations are for people not using seat belts,” said Head of Public Relations of the Bali Police, Police chief Commissioner Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto when contacted on Tuesday 29th November.

E-ticket fines are detailed in the letter that is sent to the vehicle owner. To get a more complete explanation, the driver can confirm with the Bali Police Traffic Post.

“Tickets can be submitted and an account number is given for payment,” he added.

During the socialisation stage which was carried out from 5-27th November, many traffic violators were found and thousands of ticket letters were sent to residents’ homes.

The police have installed 10 ETLE camera points on a number of roads in the Denpasar area and Badung Regency: