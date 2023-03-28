Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Hotels Accor Bali-Lombok Is Committed with the Indonesian Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) to Reduce the Impact of Food Waste

Not many people know that since 2020, Indonesia had entered the emergency stage of food waste, where the amount of food waste produced is much higher than plastic waste.

Based on data from the World Resources Institute, greenhouse gas emissions from food waste contribute to more than 8% of global emissions. Of course, this will be dangerous if it continues to happen, both from an economic perspective and an environmental impact.

As one of the commitments of Accor Group to participate in maintaining a sustainable environment, 18 Accor hotels in the Bali-Lombok area signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with local Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Indonesia or Yayasan Derma Atas Pangan on Friday, 10 March 2023 at Mercure Bali Sanur Resort.

SOS has been established in 2017 and focuses on the processing and distribution of excess food servings in consumable conditions to reduce food waste. The SOS team will take the food waste from partnered hotels to be sorted and distributed to social humanitarian foundations or parties in need. Through this collaboration, it is hoped that all the partnered hotels can spread positive messages to their surroundings, not only from a humanitarian perspective but also to reduce environmental pollution.

For your information, food waste is very dangerous for the environment because it contains chemical compositions that cannot be recycled. If food waste decomposes, it will release methane gas which is one of the greenhouse gases that causes global warming.

