A BIG SUCCESS FOR “LENS WITH PURPOSE” SEMINAR

A Celebration of Sustainability Through the Lens

Ubud, Bali – June 28, 2025 – The “Lens with Purpose: A Sustainability in Every Shutter” seminar, proudly presented by Kappa Senses Ubud, concluded with resounding success—bringing together creativity, consciousness, and community in celebration of the resort’s journey towards its third anniversary.

This inspiring seminar featured three of Bali’s most respected names in photography and FPV drone videography—Rusdi Sanad, Gusde, and Surya Udayana—who led compelling sessions focused on the power of visual storytelling to promote environmental and cultural sustainability.

The event gathered a diverse group of professional and aspiring photographers from across the island, representing industries such as hospitality, weddings, portraiture, and culinary arts.

Far more than just a technical workshop, the seminar spotlighted the critical role photographers play in shaping perceptions and behaviours through impactful imagery. Topics included sustainable photography practices, ethical storytelling, and the importance of preserving cultural narratives through every frame.

“At Kappa Senses Ubud, we believe that sustainability is not just a program—it’s a philosophy that touches every part of life, including art and storytelling,” said Santi Triana, General Manager of Kappa Senses Ubud. “This seminar was a beautiful reminder that every shutter click holds the power to inspire awareness, protect our environment, and honour our rich Balinese heritage.”

The seminar, held on June 28, 2025, culminated in a fun, engaging, and interactive session between facilitators and participants—many of whom described the event as eye-opening, inspiring, and deeply worthwhile.

To continue the momentum, a Facilitator Photo and Video Exhibition was launched the same day and will run until July 31, 2025, at Kappa Senses Ubud. The exhibition showcases breathtaking works from the seminar’s facilitators, capturing the intersection of art, culture, and sustainability.

Importantly, all net proceeds from both the seminar and the exhibition will go toward Kappa Senses Ubud’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, with a focus on greener Tanggayuda village and preserving Balinese cultural traditions.

This event is part of a broader commitment by Kappa Senses Ubud to weave sustainability into every experience, both for guests and the wider community.

