Padma Run Bali 2025 Welcomes a Wave of Runners to an Immersive Cultural Journey

Energy was high in the scenic highlands of Payangan as more than 740 runners took to the course for the inaugural Padma Run Bali 2025 on Sunday, 4th of May 2025.

This vibrant event was a joint effort by Padma Resort Ubud and Padma Resort Legian, carrying the powerful message of #LaceUpForChange. More than just a run, the event aimed to make a real difference, with all proceeds going towards improving schools and educational facilities in Payangan Village.

The race featured three categories — 5K, 10K, and Kids Dash — and welcomed runners of all levels and ages. Participants travelled not only from across Bali but also from over 70 cities, including Jakarta, Pangkal Pinang, and Jayapura, as well as nine international destinations, such as South Africa and the United States, highlighting the event’s growing global appeal.

Adding to the distinctive atmosphere, Padma Run Bali 2025 thoughtfully infused Balinese traditions throughout the race experience. The opening ceremony featured the iconic Tari Barong and Kera Dance, setting a lively tone at the starting line. Along the route, runners encountered traditional Joged dancers at kilometre one and a mystical appearance by Hanooman at kilometre seven, bringing the island’s rich mythology to life in a spirited celebration of movement and culture.

The Race Village pulsed with energy and festivity, offering live entertainment from a DJ and local band, a prize-giving ceremony led by Eka Putu Ananta, Vice President of BCA Card Centre Bali, and a door prize draw with exciting giveaways, creating a lively conclusion to a meaningful event.

“Padma Run Bali 2025 is part of Padma’s ongoing commitment to promoting health, culture, and community engagement through immersive events that celebrate the island’s natural beauty and cultural richness,” said Inez Teressa, Race Director of Padma Run Bali 2025.

The success of Padma Run Bali 2025 was made possible by the combined support of the runners, volunteers, and sponsors. It was a vivid demonstration of how events like these can unite communities while giving back to local causes.

Padma Run Buoyed by the overwhelming enthusiasm, the team is already looking ahead to Padma Run Bali 2026, which promises to be even more exciting, inclusive, and impactful.

