Top 10 Instagram-Worthy Spots Among the Best Cafes in Seminyak

From a minimalist look to the clash of bold colours, these ten cafes in Seminyak not only give you the perfect Insta look but also deliver finger-licking food for your brunch.

When you go to a cafe in Seminyak, it’s not just about sipping your morning coffee or getting your croissant. Picking the right vibe and Instagrammable spots has become a factor to consider. Luckily, there are tons of the best cafes in Seminyak you can visit, but let’s narrow it down to ten.

What these cafes have in common is beyond the freshly brewed coffee or the buttery croissant. The décor, the colour palette, and the creative menus will make your Instagram post pop like a technicolour world, and your followers will drool in envy. Charge your phone because you won’t want to miss a shot at these ten best cafes in Seminyak.

1. KYND Community

Expect your Instagram post to be all pink when coming to the KYND Community. Whatever shade of pink you can think of, you can find them on the stools, the table, the plates, the bowl, and even the drink! With some inspiring quotes dotted across the leafy murals, be sure to snap some of your Insta-worthy photos in every corner.

Beyond its cute aesthetic, KYND is one of the best cafes in Bali for plant-based food. Whether you order the Berry Tropical smoothie bowl or the Kynd Big Burger, everything is fresh, delicious, and, of course, wonderfully plated.

2. Sisterfields

Art Deco tiles merge with white and green chairs, plus the marble tables, and voila, you get the killer combo for your Gram. Sisterfields brings the casual vibe of the Australian-style brunch with its playful yet somehow understated design, with a touch of wood accents.

If you run out of ideas on where to eat in Seminyak, Truffle Scrambled Eggs or Salmon Bagel should help you fix your brunch menu. The place gets packed easily, so come before the rush brunch hour!

3. Sea Circus

A clash of colors is the perfect way to describe Sea Circus. The outside murals have become a must for snapping your photos. But once you come inside, the colourful chairs, table, blue polka dots motif, and framed poster of Bali’s most iconic destinations will add a splash of colours to your social posts.

The food at the Sea Circus deserves its appreciation. The juxtaposition of the colourful plates and scrumptious Sea Circus Bomb Scrambled Eggs with the Cannonball Coolers will elevate your appetite to the max!

4. Café Organic

Café Organic is for those who prefer the minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics. You won’t find pops of colours here. Instead, you’re welcomed by the cream walls, marble tables, rattan chairs, and grey sofas. The interior matches Café Organic’s vibe because when you come here, it’s all about having a slow morning with the best coffee in Seminyak.

Make sure you place your Byron Sunrise Juice, Veggiliscious Panini (you should put that name alone in the caption), and Tchai Ya Later! Smoothie on the table with the earth tone colour cushions as the backdrop. Don’t forget the hashtags #bestbrunchinBali.

5. 32do

At 32do, your Insta post will start from the moment you arrive. Walking alongside its waterfall walls and then opening its gigantic door deserves to be on your reels. Inside, you will see the spiral staircase with the perfect lighting, where everyone lines up to take the photo. If lines and curves are your style, then 32do will fit your brand perfectly.

Sip your Caffe Bombon or Shakerato with the choice of freshly baked pastry on the second floor, where you get an aerial view of the cafe. Angle your phone to capture the corner of 32do with the natural light, and you get the perfect Insta post.

6. Jardin Cafe

Stepping into Jardin Cafe is like getting away from the heat and the hustle and bustle of Seminyak. The indoor plants, the symmetrical staircase, and the unpolished concrete blend industrial and Bali tropical forest elements into a single space.

Pick Sunset Brew and The Jardin Croissant and position them against the cascading plants on the wall. Or better yet, try the Nasi Campur Ayam Bali to get the full vibe of tropical Bali.

7. Neon Palms

Once you pass the bright pink door, Neon Palms feels like Narnia minus the White Witch. Located on the second floor of Bali Boat Shed, the shades of pink, blue, and orange are splashed on the walls, with mosaic tiles and murals on the walls and ceilings. Every corner is Instagrammable because each inch of the space is filled with colours.

Beef Rendang Taco is definitely a unique fusion, but pairing it with Passionfruit Pineapple Margarita? You get a winner! The Berry Coolers will cool off your hot Bali day, and sitting near the window will get you perfect lighting and the right kind of breeze.

8. Baby Revs

As the name suggests, Baby Revs is the baby of Revolver Seminyak. This isn’t the spot for your extravagant Seminyak food, but the black paint outside with two small tables brings the European sidewalk cafes to mind. The cushions and wooden walls exude an intimate and cosy atmosphere.

Baby Revs serves a killer coffee, just like its big brother. Whether it’s the espresso or ristretto, you need the Avocado Toast or Grilled Cheese to mellow the caffeine kick. Wear white to contrast with the dark interior of Baby Revs, making your post look less moody.

9. HUT Bali

HUT Bali resembles a hut, meaning you get a bamboo structure and a semi-open seating area. Whichever floor you pick, whether the ground floor with the hanging indoor plants or the second floor with the cosy sofas, HUT translates Bali’s tropical vibe to a T.

Enjoy the HUT Big Breakfast to start your day with a cup of long black. And with the Bali blue sky in the background, who needs the Indian Ocean view like some of the best restaurants in Uluwatu for a fab Instagram post?

10. Kim Soo Home

You can’t beat a homeware gallery with a cafe attached to it when it comes to design. Kim Soo Home is beautifully designed, with a black and white exterior and a Balinese tropical interior. Set in a Dutch Colonial building, the arched doorway, framed in white, features a centre table adorned with vases, plates, and mirrors, making Kim Soo Home one of the underrated cafes in Seminyak.

Whether you pick Parisian for breakfast and sip it with a Café latte, then you’re good for the day. Come lunchtime, the Baja Fish Tacos with Citrus Spritzers are all you need to beat the Bali heat.