Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Indonesia Expat
Featured News

TNI and Polri Arrest KKB Member Involved in Burning Susi Air Plane in Papua

by Indonesia Expat
Tni polri to rescue susi air pilot
TNI and Polri Arrest KKB Member Involved in Burning Susi Air Plane in Papua. Image Source: twitter.com

A joint team made up of TNI (Indonesian National Armed Forces) and Polri (Indonesian National Police) officers have arrested a KKB (Armed Criminal Group) member who was subordinate to Egianus Kogoya, namely Yomce Lokbere.

The Task Force Head of Peace Cartenz Law Enforcement Operation, Police Commissioner I.G.G. Era Adhinata, in a statement to reporters in Timika, said Yomce Lokbere was arrested on Wednesday, 5th April 2023 at Batas Batu, Nduga Regency.

Lokbere was one of the perpetrators of the burning of the Susi Air plane in Paro, Nduga Regency, Papua Mountains.

The results of the investigation revealed thatLokbere was assigned with finding and collecting logistics, including firearms and ammunition.

Currently, investigators are still continuing to question the perpetrator,said Adhinata in Papua on Monday, 10th April.

Police Commissioner Adhinata added, from the data he had, it was understood that Lokbere had been involved in a number of armed actions in Nduga Regency since 2021. These acts of violence involving Yomce Lokbere consisted of burning the Dollarossa camp and shooting with the Raider Battalions 700 Task Force in the Mapenduma area.

On 7th June 2022, he was suspected of being involved in the shooting down of the SAM Air PK-SMG aircraft at the Kenyam airfield, and on 5th February 2023, he was involved in threatening 15 workers for the construction of a health centre in Paro. He also is believed to have burned the plane and taken the Susi Air pilot hostage Philip Mark Mehrtens in Paro District on 7th February.

Also Read Armed Criminal Group Released Visuals of Hostage New Zealand Susi Air Pilot

Until now, the TNI and Polri are still looking for the whereabouts of the 37-year-old pilot.

The task force had secured firearms and 415 rounds of ammunition of various calibres from the KKB (Armed Criminal Group) headquarters in Sagu Lima Kenyam, Nduga Regency, Papua Mountains on Saturday, 8th April 2023. During the investigation and interviews with Lokbere, the locations for storing firearms, ammunition, and various telecommunications equipment were revealed.

The pieces of evidence secured were an AR-15 gun, air rifle, Grenade Launcher Module (GLM), and one Fabrique Nationale (FN) type firearm each, 415 rounds of ammunition of various calibres including 360 pieces of 5.56 calibres, five handheld transceiver Ocoms, laptops, binoculars, Canon cameras, an SSB telescope, and a radio.

Currently, all evidence is secured at the Mimika Police Headquarters in Timika.

Related posts

Indonesia, Australia to Work Together on Improving Agriculture, Climate Change

Milafel Dacanay

Indonesia Strives to Eradicate Tuberculosis

Indonesia Expat

Cheap Frying Oil or Orangutans?

Kenneth Yeung

Vice Presidential Candidates Ma’ruf Amin and Sandiaga Uno Set for Debate Tonight

Indonesia Expat

Social Media Giants Face Extinction Under Anti-Extremism Push

Indonesia Expat

Health Ministry Allows AstraZeneca Recipients to Get Pfizer Boosters

Indonesia Expat