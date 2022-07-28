Three Additional VoA Countries

The Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry has added three countries to the list that are eligible for a special tourist visa on arrival (VoA).

This provision is stated in circular letter number IMI-0650.GR.01.01 year 2022 issued on Tuesday 26th July 2022. The three countries added to the VoA subject are Colombia, Maldives, and Monaco.

With the addition of the three new countries, there are now 75 countries included in the list of countries subject to VoA for entry to Indonesia. Citizens of these 75 countries can apply for a Visit Visa upon arrival in Indonesia noting that the purpose of the visit is to travel.

Meanwhile, for countries that are visa-free for special tourist visits, there is no addition. Countries that are exempt from visit visas when travelling to Indonesia are:

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Cambodia

Laos

Myanmar

Brunei Darussalam

Vietnam

The Philippines.

“The use of visa on arrival and free visit visa is specifically for foreigners who want to travel. If there are foreigners whose activities are not appropriate, they can be subject to sanctions according to the immigration law,” said Sub-Coordinator of Public Relations of the Directorate General of Immigration, Achmad Nur Saleh.

A VoA application can be made directly at the Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) counter in the arrivals area. These are available at the entrance points for arrivals by air, land, and sea routes.

The requirements that must be met are a passport that is valid for at least six months, flight tickets leaving Indonesian territory, proof of VoA payment, and a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The price of a VoA is Rp 500,000. VoA payments can be made directly at the counter using Rupiah or US Dollars. Tourists who bring other currencies can do currency exchange at the same counter.

Foreign tourists with a VoA can apply for a one-time visa extension with the extension being done at the nearest immigration office.

“VoA can be extended once, bringing the total period of stay to 60 days. The extension can be done at any immigration office whose position is closest to the domicile of foreigners at that time,” said Saleh.

In addition to adding VoA subject countries, the government is making visits easier by opening 46 immigration checkpoints that can serve VoA applications and a further 120 immigration checkpoints that accept the arrival of foreigners from countries subject to visa free visits.

The following is a list of airport immigration checkpoints that offer VoAs: