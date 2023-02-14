Ten Passage Roads to be Built in Jakarta Aiming to Reduce Traffic Jams

The Highways Agency of DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is planning to build 10 passage roads starting this year to overcome traffic jams.

Construction is targeted for completion in 2024.

The Head of the DKI Jakarta Highways Agency, Hari Nugroho, said that at a number of locations, the construction of the passage roads could be carried out immediately this year. However, some are still waiting for land acquisition.

“There are some areas which need a little land acquisition, while other areas need quite a lot of land acquisition, these will be worked on gradually. It is going to take this year until 2024 to finish the construction,” said Nugroho when contacted on Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

These new roads will later connect one point to another. According to Nugroho, the roads will be an alternative route that can be used by the community in addition to existing routes.

The Highways Agency Office has allocated a budget of around Rp200 billion to work on this programme.

“Some locations which have no way through will have the passage roads in the future. This pass will later become an alternative way to reduce traffic jams,” he said.

The following are 10 sections of the through roads that will be built: