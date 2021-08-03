Luhut: Economy Can Begin to Reopen in September

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has discussed the potential for reopening economic activities in September 2021.

He said vaccinations, increased testing, tracing, and treatment (3T) as well as discipline in wearing masks, maintaining distance, and washing hands with soap (3M) are the keys to handling the pandemic.

“The opening of economic activities will depend on the achievement of vaccinations and the implementation of 3T and 3M,” said Luhut.

According to the PPKM Java-Bali Coordinator, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has directed the implementation of vaccinations, 3T, and 3M must be carried out optimally so that COVID-19 cases can be more controlled and the opening of economic activities can be carried out gradually.

“We were ordered to take these steps as carefully as possible and in as much detail as possible so that September can be opened in stages. We hope that this depends on weekly work, maybe we will start opening some gradually,” he said.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, Luhut targets to reach 70 million doses in August 2021 or an average of around 2 million doses per day. He will also ensure that the supply of vaccines is adequate to achieve the vaccination target because there are 258 million COVID-19 vaccines ready to be injected by December 2021.

The massive implementation of the 3M health protocol in all components of society and the systematic and massive implementation of 3T will continue to be ramped up. The government targets to trace up to 10 close contacts per positive case incident, which is currently being carried out by the National Armed Forces and Police in the field.

Luhut emphasised that the government cannot act alone without the involvement of the public and their awareness.

“We hope for cooperation from all of us and also for all people to have the awareness to play a full role in maintaining health protocols so that we can all get out of this pandemic. This cannot only be done by the government; the whole nation must be involved,” he concluded.