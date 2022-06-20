Polish Scammer Awaiting Deportation After Three Years in Prison

A Polish man named Gawel Amadeusz Wojcik was released from Class IIB Prison Singaraja on Sunday 19th June 2022 after serving three years behind bars.

Wojcik was charged with law number 19 of 2016 concerning information and electronic transactions (ITE) due to the case of skimming the ATM of Bank BNI on Jalan Raya Candidasa, Karangasem, in 2019.

According to the Head of Singaraja Class II Prison, Wayan Sutresna, while serving his prison term, Wojcik did not experience any problems in communicating. Foreign inmates in the prison quickly become accustomed to communicating with the guards, he said.

“While Wojcik was serving his sentence in Singaraja, we did not experience any problems. Because our officers are able to speak English, the information conveyed can be received well,” he said.

As soon as the Pole was released from prison, he was handed over to Singaraja Class II Immigration Office because Wojcik will be immediately deported to his home country.

“We have coordinated with the Singaraja immigration office for the next process,” said Sutresna.

According to the Head of Immigration Class II Singaraja, Nanang Mustofa, because Wojcik was in trouble with the law, he will certainly be subject to administrative action. In this case, he will be banned from entering Indonesian territory for six months.

“Yes, he is not allowed to enter Indonesia for six months. We are currently making the immigration administration so that the person concerned can be deported as soon as possible,” concluded Mustofa