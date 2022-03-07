No COVID-19 Tests to Travel Domestically, Jabodetabek Reenters PPKM Level 2

The government has relaxed conditions for people who want to travel by removing the requirements for COVID-19 tests, both PCR and swab antigen, for domestic journeys.

The relaxation of rules covers airplane passengers as well as those travelling by land sea. Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan stated that the easing of conditions was decided after the limited meeting on evaluating PPKM, chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) earlier this week.

However, he said at the PPKM press conference via the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Monday 7th March 2022, that the abolition of the requirement only applies to people who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The abolition of the COVID-19 tests would be stated in a circular letter which will be published and take effect in the near future.

Furthermore, the PPKM Coordinator for Java and Bali confirmed that PPKM for Jabodetabek is now back to level 2.

“Currently, the Jabodetabek and Greater Surabaya agglomerations have returned to PPKM level 2 due to a decrease in daily confirmation cases and hospitalisations,” he said.

In the next week, many areas will start to return to level 2 due to the trend of daily COVID-19 cases starting to decline, as well as the hospital occupancy rate and the COVID-19 death rate. Pandjaitan claimed that the decline was visible in almost all provinces of Java and Bali except for the Special Region of Yogyakarta.

“The number of deaths in Jakarta, Bali, and Banten has decreased and we predict that other provinces will also experience a decline,” he said.

At the same time, the government is encouraging people to follow the vaccination programme.

“The government is pushing for a booster in Java and Bali which is currently below 10 percent. We encourage people to visit available vaccine outlets to improve this pandemic,” he said.