Umrah and Overseas Travellers Quarantine Reduced to One Day

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given a directive that the quarantine period for Indonesians going to and returning from Umrah trips – an Islamic pilgrimage taken at any time of the year – as well as overseas travellers has been reduced to one day, taking effect on Tuesday 8th March 2022.

This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto at a PPKM press conference via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube Channel on Monday 7th March.

“Based on the President’s directive, quarantine has been reduced to one day for Umrah and overseas travellers, starting from tomorrow with a new circular from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force,” said Hartarto.

Hartarto said the positivity rate for travellers after returning from Umrah reached 47 percent. However, if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is found, isolation will be carried out immediately.

