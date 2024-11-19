Ministry of Tourism Announces Winners of 2024 Indonesian Tourism Village Awards

The 2024 Indonesian Tourism Village Awards (Anugerah Desa Wisata Indonesia or ADWI) was held at the Tanah Airku Theater, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, East Jakarta, on Sunday, the 17th of November.

The 2024 ADWI, organised by the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, celebrated the dedication and achievements of the top 50 best tourist villages in Indonesia. It also served as a form of appreciation for the development of sustainable tourism at the village level.

“Tourist villages are one of the spearheads of Indonesian tourism and will be one of the main priorities that we carry out during our mandate as Minister of Tourism,” said the current Minister of Tourism, Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, during the awarding ceremony.

Wardhana added that tourism villages have become a strong grassroots programme, supporting the tourism sector as well as showing the world that behind Indonesia’s natural beauty, there are warm and dedicated village communities developing their regions to be globally competitive.

“We are proud that Jatiluwih Tourism Village in Bali and Wukirsari Tourism Village in Yogyakarta won the Best Tourism Villages UN Tourism 2024,” she continued as she gave an example of the achievements that Indonesian tourism villages have made on a global scale recently. “This is the first time that Indonesia has succeeded in achieving two Best Tourism Villages at once in the same year.”

Here is a list of tourist villages that won awards at the 2024 ADWI:

Best Tourism Village: Les Tourism Village, Buleleng, Bali

Most Favourite Tourism Village: Jagoi Babang Tourism Village, Bengkayang, West Kalimantan

Winners based on five assessment categories of ADWI 2024 are as follows:

1. Tourist Attraction Category

1st Place: Batu Lintang Tourism Village, Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan

2nd Place: Cemaga Tengah Tourism Village, Natuna, Riau Islands

3rd Place: Tiworiwu Tourism Village (Bena Megalith Village), Ngada, East Nusa Tenggara

2. Amenity Category

1st Place: Wanurejo Tourism Village, Magelang, Central Java

2nd Place: Aik Berik Tourism Village, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara

3rd Place: Landorundun Tourism Village, North Toraja, South Sulawesi

3. Digital Category

1st Place: Gunungsari Tourism Village, Madiun, East Java

2nd Place: Diateh Lake Tourism Village – Alahan Panjang, Solok, West Sumatra

3rd Place: Derawan Island Tourism Village, Berau, East Kalimantan

4. Institutional and Human Resources Category

1st Place: Krebet Tourism Village, Bantul, Yogyakarta

2nd Place: Osing Kemiren Traditional Tourism Village, Banyuwangi, East Java

3rd Place: Sibandang Island Tourism Village, North Tapanuli, North Sumatra

5. Resilience Category

1st Place: Pesona Gunung Prau Tourism Village, Wonosobo, Central Java

2nd Place: Pulau Pramuka Tourism Village, Seribu Islands, DKI Jakarta

3rd Place: Amping Parak Tourism Village, Pesisir Selatan, West Sumatra

Winners based on three tourist village classifications are as follows:

1. Pioneer Tourist Village

1st Place: Malasigi Tourism Village, Sorong, Southwest Papua

2nd Place: Bangowan Tourism Village, Blora, Central Java

3rd Place: Cisaat Educational Tourism Village, Subang, West Java

2. Developing Tourism Villages

1st Place: Labengki Tourism Village, North Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi

2nd Place: Namatota Tourism Village, Kaimana, West Papua

3rd Place: Laha Tourism Village, Ambon, Maluku

3. Advanced Tourism Villages