Ministry of Tourism Announces Winners of 2024 Indonesian Tourism Village Awards

The 2024 Indonesian Tourism Village Awards (Anugerah Desa Wisata Indonesia or ADWI) was held at the Tanah Airku Theater, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, East Jakarta, on Sunday, the 17th of November.
The 2024 ADWI, organised by the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, celebrated the dedication and achievements of the top 50 best tourist villages in Indonesia. It also served as a form of appreciation for the development of sustainable tourism at the village level.
“Tourist villages are one of the spearheads of Indonesian tourism and will be one of the main priorities that we carry out during our mandate as Minister of Tourism,” said the current Minister of Tourism, Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, during the awarding ceremony.
Wardhana added that tourism villages have become a strong grassroots programme, supporting the tourism sector as well as showing the world that behind Indonesia’s natural beauty, there are warm and dedicated village communities developing their regions to be globally competitive.
“We are proud that Jatiluwih Tourism Village in Bali and Wukirsari Tourism Village in Yogyakarta won the Best Tourism Villages UN Tourism 2024,” she continued as she gave an example of the achievements that Indonesian tourism villages have made on a global scale recently. “This is the first time that Indonesia has succeeded in achieving two Best Tourism Villages at once in the same year.”
Here is a list of tourist villages that won awards at the 2024 ADWI:
Best Tourism Village: Les Tourism Village, Buleleng, Bali
Most Favourite Tourism Village: Jagoi Babang Tourism Village, Bengkayang, West Kalimantan
Winners based on five assessment categories of ADWI 2024 are as follows:
1. Tourist Attraction Category
- 1st Place: Batu Lintang Tourism Village, Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan
- 2nd Place: Cemaga Tengah Tourism Village, Natuna, Riau Islands
- 3rd Place: Tiworiwu Tourism Village (Bena Megalith Village), Ngada, East Nusa Tenggara
2. Amenity Category
- 1st Place: Wanurejo Tourism Village, Magelang, Central Java
- 2nd Place: Aik Berik Tourism Village, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara
- 3rd Place: Landorundun Tourism Village, North Toraja, South Sulawesi
3. Digital Category
- 1st Place: Gunungsari Tourism Village, Madiun, East Java
- 2nd Place: Diateh Lake Tourism Village – Alahan Panjang, Solok, West Sumatra
- 3rd Place: Derawan Island Tourism Village, Berau, East Kalimantan
4. Institutional and Human Resources Category
- 1st Place: Krebet Tourism Village, Bantul, Yogyakarta
- 2nd Place: Osing Kemiren Traditional Tourism Village, Banyuwangi, East Java
- 3rd Place: Sibandang Island Tourism Village, North Tapanuli, North Sumatra
5. Resilience Category
- 1st Place: Pesona Gunung Prau Tourism Village, Wonosobo, Central Java
- 2nd Place: Pulau Pramuka Tourism Village, Seribu Islands, DKI Jakarta
- 3rd Place: Amping Parak Tourism Village, Pesisir Selatan, West Sumatra
Winners based on three tourist village classifications are as follows:
1. Pioneer Tourist Village
- 1st Place: Malasigi Tourism Village, Sorong, Southwest Papua
- 2nd Place: Bangowan Tourism Village, Blora, Central Java
- 3rd Place: Cisaat Educational Tourism Village, Subang, West Java
2. Developing Tourism Villages
- 1st Place: Labengki Tourism Village, North Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi
- 2nd Place: Namatota Tourism Village, Kaimana, West Papua
- 3rd Place: Laha Tourism Village, Ambon, Maluku
3. Advanced Tourism Villages
- 1st Place: Jatimulyo Tourism Village, Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta
- 2nd Place: Dewi Anom Tourism Village, Malang, East Java
- 3rd Place: Keciput Tourism Village, Belitung, Bangka Belitung