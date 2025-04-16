Jetstar Launches Labuan Bajo-Singapore Flight Route

Komodo International Airport welcomes a new international route, enhancing connectivity between Labuan Bajo and Singapore with biweekly Jetstar flights.

Singaporean low-cost airline Jetstar Asia officially inaugurated a new flight route connecting Singapore and Labuan Bajo on Thursday, the 20th of March. This international route operates twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, and is serviced by an Airbus A320 aircraft under flight number 3K263, carrying 167 passengers.

With the commencement of this new route, the Head of the Internal Compliance and Customs Counselling Section of Labuan Bajo, Ahmad Faesol, stated that his team is ready to provide optimal service and supervision, particularly concerning passenger luggage traffic.

“In its implementation, Labuan Bajo Customs synergises with other agencies, such as Quarantine and Immigration, to provide services and supervision of passenger traffic,” Faesol told the press on Tuesday, the 15th of April.

He also mentioned that Labuan Bajo Customs provides manifest services, inspections of passenger luggage, and assistance with other customs documents, including BC 3.2 (notification of carrying cash currency outside the customs area) and BC 3.4 (notification of carrying goods to be brought back).

“Optimal service and supervision are expected to provide comfort and smoothness for foreign tourists coming to Labuan Bajo. Thus, the opening of new routes is expected to increase visits to Labuan Bajo and promote tourism in Labuan Bajo,” concluded Faesol.

Until now, tourists’ interest in the tourist attractions offered by Labuan Bajo has been increasing. For example, during the first three-and-a-half months of the year 2025, the number of tourist ships docked at Komodo National Park, Labuan Bajo was almost the same as the number of tourist ship visits during the whole year of 2024.

Head of the Class II TPI Labuan Bajo Immigration Office, Charles Christian, said that some foreign tourists from the cruise ship disembarked on the mainland of Komodo Island or Rinca Island. Immigration checks on cruise ship passengers in the waters of Komodo National Park were carried out by officers from the Class II TPI Labuan Bajo Immigration Office.

“Everything went well; the results showed no immigration violations [so far],” Christian told the press on Monday, the 14th of April.