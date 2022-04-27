Jakarta Formula E Tickets Go On Sale 1st May

Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Jakarta E Prix Ahmad Sahroni has stated that ticket sales for the Jakarta 2022 Formula E will begin on 1st May 2022.

The Jakarta Formula E organiser is providing eight categories of tickets that can be purchased starting from Rp250,000 and priced up to Rp10 million. Tickets will be sold according to the audience capacity at the Ancol Circuit for as many as 60,000 people.

“We don’t sell tickets based on the number of tickets, but based on the maximum number of spectators,” he explained.

Spectators may buy tickets online through the jakartaeprix.goersapp.com page up until race day on 4th June. Buyers who already have proof of ticket purchase need to exchange it for a physical ticket at a location that has been determined by the organiser or at the race location.

Sahroni ensured that the construction of the circuit surface was 100 percent complete. The contractor is currently completing the paddock and grandstand areas which are scheduled to be completed in May.

“The development of the circuit construction is significant. Thank God, the circuit has been completed; it is extraordinary. President Joko Widodo was present at the live circuit yesterday and saw it with Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. It’s, therefore, a reference for us as organisers to do more to maintain or manage this properly until 4th June,” said Sahroni.

Also Read Tourism and Creative Economy Minister: F1 Boat Race for Lake Toba