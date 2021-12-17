Fully Vaccinated International Students and Workers Can Enter Australia 

Australia has reopened its borders to international students, as long as they have been fully vaccinated.

Australia is also reopening its borders to skilled migrants, holiday workers, and other visa classes.

“We are very pleased to be able to reopen our borders to eligible travelers from Indonesia,”

said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams, in a written statement.

She said that this announcement would be good news for Indonesian citizens who want to go to Australia, including to start or continue their studies or start a working holiday.

A full list of eligible visa classes can be found on the Australian government website.

Visa holders are deemed to have been fully vaccinated seven days after they have completed a full course of approved vaccines, including mixed doses.

A complete list of approved vaccines is available on the Australian health ministry website.

Prospective travelers or entrants should also be aware of the quarantine and testing requirements applicable in the state or territory they land in, and the penalties for non-compliance.

The information is available on the respective state or territory health websites.

