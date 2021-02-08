International Travel Ban Extended to 22nd February

The Indonesian government will continue to close all entrances for foreign nationals who intend to enter Indonesia from 9-22 February 2021.

The extended travel ban coincides with the implementation of restrictions on micro enforcement of restrictions on community activities (micro PPKM).

Foreigners cannot enter Indonesia except for visa and residence permit holders in accordance with the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Regulation Number 26/2020.

Government spokesperson for Handling COVID-19 Wiku Adisasmito emphasised the health protocol process for arrivals in Indonesia. Body temperature checks at the arrival gate, validation of negative PCR test results taken 72 hours before departure time, and a completed eHac form must pass validation.

There are three exemptions for foreigners allowed to enter Indonesia.

Wiku said, “in principle, foreigners may not enter Indonesia unless they are visa and residence permit holders in accordance with the regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights No.26 of 2020.”

This first point means holders of diplomatic visas, official residence permits, as well as foreigners who hold Limited Stay Permits (KITAS) and holders of Permanent Stay Permits (KITAP) are exempted from the ban.

“The second criteria is a permit holder according to the travel corridor arrangement or TCA scheme, and the third is a citizen with special consideration or permission in writing from the ministry or institution,” Wiku continued.

Travellers will undergo PCR retesting on arrival which will be followed up with treatment if any traveller is found positive. If the result remains negative, travellers will undergo quarantine for five days in a hotel.

Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens will undergo the same process upon arrival in Indonesia. The only difference is they will be quarantined in a special area with costs borne by the government on condition that they provide a letter of being economically incapable to fund it themselves.

Source: Youtube BNPB