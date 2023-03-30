FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 in Indonesia Is Officially Cancelled

FIFA has officially stated that Indonesia will no longer be hosting the U-20 World Cup 2023.

The decision was made by FIFA after the President, Gianni Infantino, met with the Chairman of PSSI (Indonesian Football Association), Erick Thohir.

Because of the current situation, FIFA has chosen to remove Indonesia as the host for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The organisation plans to reveal a new host soon, while the dates for the competition remain the same.

Possible penalties for the PSSI will also be determined at a later date as a result of cancelling the host status of the U-20 World Cup 2023.

“Potential sanctions against PSSI can also be decided later,” said FIFA’s official statement.

However, FIFA emphasised that they would help the process of transforming Indonesian football after the Kanjuruhan tragedy in October 2022. Over the next few months, FIFA personnel will continue to be present in Indonesia to offer the necessary support to the PSSI, guided by President Thohir.

Football observer Weshley Hutagalung said that potential penalties for Indonesia would be given even though FIFA offered assistance.

“However, Indonesia must also be prepared for what kind of assistance FIFA can offer to fix Indonesian football in a way that we don’t respect them. Those penalties will be given even though they say they are trying to help Indonesian football internally, maybe such as improving the quality of referees and infrastructure,” Hutagalung told Kompas.com.

He also said that Indonesia must be prepared if the national team and Indonesian clubs are banned from playing in international events and ostracised from international football.

“The emphasis in this is on being ostracised from international football. Not only by FIFA but also by other countries,” said Hutagalung.

Meanwhile, Save Our Soccer Coordinator, Akmal Marhali, revealed that the parties that led to the cancellation of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 in Indonesia must be held responsible.

“Those parties who disrupted and made us cancel hosting the World Cup must take responsibility and convey an apology to all Indonesian people, especially to all our young players who lost their dream of appearing in the World Cup,” said Marhali in a statement received by Kompas.com.