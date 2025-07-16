Immigration Office Highlights South Jakarta’s Growing Appeal to Foreigners

The Indonesian Immigration Office has revealed several factors that have made South Jakarta a new magnet for foreign nationals.

The South Jakarta Class I Immigration Office, which operates outside the Immigration Checkpoint, stated that political security and a low cost of living are factors that attract foreign nationals to the area.

According to data from the Jakarta Population and Civil Registration Service, there were 3,046 foreign residents as of 2024.

“Factors such as a relatively safe political climate, a stable economic climate, and a relatively low cost of living make Indonesia, particularly South Jakarta, an attractive destination for them,” said Bugie Kurniawan, Head of the South Jakarta Immigration Office, on Tuesday, the 15th of July.

Kurniawan also stated that amid the increasingly tense global geopolitical situation, South Jakarta is recognised as a highly attractive region for foreigners. Furthermore, he assessed that this could potentially lead to an increase in migration from countries experiencing conflict. Therefore, a Foreigner Surveillance Team (Tim Pengawasan Orang Asing or Timpora) is needed to minimise concerns about disruptions caused by foreign nationals who breach regulations.

“[This is] in accordance with the role and responsibilities of the South Jakarta Timpora, which faces new challenges in minimising security disturbances that may arise from the presence of foreigners in our region,” he continued.

This Timpora meeting also emphasised the importance of active collaboration between the Immigration Office, the Indonesian National Armed Forces, the Indonesian National Police, the State Intelligence Agency, relevant Ministries/Institutions, and Regional Governments to maintain national security through responsive and integrated foreigner surveillance.

Previously, in June 2025, the South Jakarta Immigration Office deported 18 foreign nationals for various violations. The countries with the most offenders were Spain, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Libya. As of today, with regard to monitoring and enforcement functions, immigration surveillance has been carried out at 190 locations across South Jakarta.