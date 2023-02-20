How to Report Foreigners Committing Crimes and Visa Violations

With a seeming increase of videos on social media showing foreigners doing things that upset and offend locals and residents in Indonesia, the Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry has given a reminder of how to report tourists.

Regarding the presence and activities of foreigners in Indonesia, the government implements a selective policy. This is the main foundation of every immigration regulation for foreigners. Only foreigners who are helpful and do not endanger security and public order are allowed to enter and reside in Indonesia.

However, this policy does not always work. There are still foreigners in Indonesia who do not follow the local laws and customs. Therefore, people are able to report any foreigners who commit a crime. According to the Directorate General of Immigration, the following are the options you can choose for reporting foreigners.

Contact Centre Service

You can directly contact the Directorate General of Immigration via the Contact Centre service, through live chat at www.imigrasi.go.id (Monday-Friday at 9am – 3pm) or by email at [email protected].

Social Media

Another option is by contacting them through direct messages via social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as reaching them through WhatsApp. Each immigration office has a different phone number and social media account so please contact them in accordance with the city or town you are in, or you can simply go to https://www.imigrasi.go.id/id/hubungi-kami-kantor-imigrasi/.

APOA App

APOA (Aplikasi Pelaporan Orang Asing) is a foreigner reporting app developed by Indonesia’s immigration department. It is designed to track the movements of any reported foreigners in Indonesia, even if he or she has moved to a different location. This app is now available in Google Play Store and App Store. The following are the steps to use the app:

Create your account at http://apoa.imigrasi.go.id/ Install the APOA app Login to the app Report the foreigner by scanning the QR code Input the required data, such as name, citizenship, passport number, and date of arrival

Source: Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry