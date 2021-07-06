How to Get a Vaccine for Children 12-17

The Health Ministry has officially opened COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-17-year-olds. This vaccination expansion has been made taking into account the increasing number of children exposed to COVID-19.

Vaccination for 12–17-year-olds is regulated in circular letter HK.02.02/I/1727/2021 concerning phase 3 vaccination for vulnerable communities and the general public and the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination for children 12-17 years old, signed by the Acting Head Officer of the Health PPSDM Agency at the Health Ministry, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu on 30th June 2021.

“The Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac/PT. Bio Farma for children aged 12 to 17 years,”

wrote the agency on its official Instagram account, @bpom_ri, quoted on Tuesday 6th July.

In the circular letter, it is stated that the implementation of children’s vaccination can be carried out in health service facilities, schools, and Islamic boarding schools in coordination with the Education Office and the local Religion/Regional Offices Ministry to facilitate data collection and monitoring.

Requirements for ages 12 to 17

Vaccination participants must bring a family card (kartu keluarga) or another document that includes the child’s ID number. Parental permission must be sought. Records in the PCare application of vaccinations is included for children. Bring printed version of pre-screening forms. Bring a pen. The Sinovac vaccine is at a dose of 0.5 ml, conducted twice, with a wait of at least 28 days. After initial screening, the administration and observation process is the same as for vaccinations for those over 18 years old.

Location

Apart from coming to school, parents can also register their child for vaccination in a number of locations.

Citing the corona.jakarta.go.id page, here are 10 vaccination locations that provide vaccination services for children aged 12-17 years across the city of Jakarta:

Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Gate F (Blue) – Sector 4

Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Gate H: Door 41- 42

Mall Kota Kasablanka

SMESCO HIPPINDO Building

Pasar Rebo Hospital

Tarakan Hospital

Duren Sawit Hospital

Adhyaksa Hospital

Kembangan Hospital

Tamansari Hospital

Registration can be done through the JAKI application which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Here’s how to register using the JAKI application: