PPKM Java and Bali: Restrictions Relaxed Further

In light of the government’s decision to continue PPKM in Java and Bali until 4th October, some restrictions regarding offices, dining, and entertainment have been loosened.

The first change is that non-essential offices in areas under PPKM level 3 can begin work activities in the office, or work from office (WFO), with a capacity of 25 percent.

“It’s for employees who have been vaccinated and must therefore use the QR code on PeduliLindungi,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

In addition to restarting work in offices, regulations in the sports sector have also been relaxed for the sports sector. The government will allow league 2 matches in districts and cities operating under levels 3 and 2.

The restaurant sector has also received concessions by granting permits to open restaurants in outdoor sports areas with a capacity limit of 50 percent.

“There will be trials of opening shopping centres for children under the age of 12 years old with parental supervision and assistance,” said Luhut.

The trial will be implemented in Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Yogyakarta, and Surabaya.

In addition, the government will also open cinemas in areas that run PPKM levels 3 and 2. Cinemas can operate with a maximum capacity of 50 percent in green and yellow categories. This is based on screening through the PeduliLindung platform.