Four Companies Accused of Causing Air Pollution in Jabodetabek Shut Down

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has halted the operations of four companies suspected of being responsible for air pollution in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek).

“We are focusing on activities that have the potential to cause PM2.5 pollution. If we identify any other violations during our monitoring, we will take appropriate action,” stated Ratio Ridho Sani, the Director General of Environmental and Forestry Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, during a press conference held in Jakarta on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023.

The four companies suspended by the Ministry are as follows:

PT Wahana Sumber Rezeki in Marunda, North Jakarta PT Unitama Makmur Persada in the Marunda Bonded Archipelago area, North Jakarta PT Maju Bersama Sejahtera in Cakung, East Jakarta PT Pindo Deli‘s dumping activities with three chimneys located in Karawang Regency, West Java

Regarding PT Wahana Sumber Rezeki and PT Unitama Makmur Persada, the Jabodetabek Air Pollution Control Task Force believes that these two brick stockpile companies lacked a detailed Environmental Management Plan and Environmental Monitoring Plan during their activities.

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has identified a violation related to the inconsistency between environmental documents and field conditions for PT Maju Bersama Sejahtera.

Moreover, PT Pindo Deli’s dumping activities with three chimneys are deemed to have errors in the installation of sampling holes that did not meet technical requirements. These errors manifest in the form of incorrect sampling methods, sampling holes that do not comply with regulations, and signs of dilution.

The Ministry also suspects that the pulp and paper company’s coal waste dumping activities in the form of FABA do not meet technical standards.

“Our team is diligently inspecting each source of emissions or pollutants affecting air quality in Jabodetabek,” said Sani.

Since 23rd August, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry has deployed 100 personnel to monitor and control environmental impacts at six locations: Marunda, Cakung, Kelapa Gading, Pulo Gadung, Bekasi, and Karawang. In addition to monitoring, the team is taking action against stationary sources of pollution, such as Steam Power Plants, Diesel Power Plants, industries, open burning of waste, electronic waste, and more in the Greater Jakarta area.

Another initiative by the Ministry is aimed at reducing emissions from motorised vehicles.

Sigit Reliantoro, the Director General of Pollution Control and Environmental Damage at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, encourages the public to undergo emission tests for their motorised vehicles. He emphasises that the most significant source of air pollution in Jabodetabek currently arises from motorised vehicles.

“Motor vehicle emission testing facilities are available in approximately 400 workshops across the Greater Jakarta area. These workshops have the necessary certification and are directly linked to the city’s and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry’s existing systems,” he concluded.