Formula E Will Not Be Hosted in Jakarta 2024

The International Automotive Federation (FIA) has officially released the Formula E electric car race calendar for the 2024 season.

The highlight is that the city of Jakarta is not on the list of race organisers next year.

Formula E has been held in Jakarta for the last two seasons. Even in the 2023 season, Jakarta has the honour of holding two race series which will be held at the Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit in Ancol.

Initially, Jakarta was included in the temporary calendar for Formula E 2024, which will take place on 8th June. However, the FIA ultimately did not include Jakarta when the official 2024 Formula E calendar was released.

The FIA reasoned that it had excluded Jakarta because of the political situation. In June 2024, there will be a presidential election campaign. It is feared that the presidential election campaign will disrupt Formula E logistics.

“This will impact the logistics of holding the race on the streets of the capital at the same time. Formula E and the authorities in Jakarta are exploring the possibility of holding the race in the city on alternative dates,” said Formula E’s official statement.

In addition, there are two new cities that are believed to hold Formula E 2024, namely Tokyo and Shanghai. In total, Formula E 2024 will take place in 12 cities and play 16 series.