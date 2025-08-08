Foreigner Performing Tightrope Walk Above Sekumpul Waterfall Goes Viral

Social media was abuzz with footage of a foreign national performing an acrobatic stunt at Sekumpul Waterfall in Sekumpul Village, Sawan District, Buleleng, Bali.

A dangerous stunt recorded by a bystander has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the unidentified foreigner performs a tightrope walk — walking on a rope stretched across a height — before slipping. Fortunately, he survives, as he is secured with safety equipment attached to the rope. The stunt, as seen in the footage, reportedly took place on Monday, the 4th of August.

The Head of the Buleleng Tourism Office, Gede Dody Sukma Oktiva Askara, confirmed that the incident took place at Sekumpul Waterfall. His office, along with the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) and Immigration, conducted an on-site investigation at the location on Wednesday, 6th August.

The thrilling stunt was reportedly carried out by not just one but 12 foreigners.

“According to information and statements from the Head of Sekumpul Village and the homestay owner, the 12 foreigners were slick-lining without written permission,” explained Askara, as quoted from the press on Wednesday.

According to Askara, the stunt was entirely at the guests’ own initiative and did not involve any promotion or sale of tour packages from the homestay or the village. The tourist destination manager only learned about the incident after the video went viral. As of now, officials have yet to determine the identities or countries of origin of the foreigners.

“The activity was conducted without official permission and was not included in the tour package. The guests only paid the regular entrance fee of Rp150,000,” he added.

Askara further emphasised that extreme activities such as slacklining are never permitted at Sekumpul Waterfall. Aside from safety concerns, the area is also considered sacred due to the presence of a temple.

“We never offer extreme tourism services like that. The area is considered sacred, so such activities are inappropriate there,” he concluded.