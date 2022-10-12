First Bali Bombing Victim Families: It’s Very Hard to Remember 

A number of foreigners attended a memorial for the 20-year anniversary of the Bali Bombing Tragedy I at the Ground Zero Monument, Jalan Raya Legian, Kuta, Badung, Bali on Wednesday 12th October 2022.

Several families and relatives of the victims of the first Bali Bombing arrived on the day before the anniversary.

Among the visitors to the Ground Zero Monument was Victoria, 40, a woman from Perth, Australia. She came with her partner to pray for her sisters, Jenny Corten and Jane Corten.

She admitted that it was actually very hard to come and remember the tragedy. “I still remember before they died,” said Victoria.

Victoria and her partner looked sadly at the list of victims of the first Bali Bombings displayed on the monument. The two prayed and then hugged each other.

“Today I came here intentionally to give a prayer for them. So many memories of wounds that left an imprint,” she added.

The suicide bombing that rocked Legian-Kuta, Bali, on 12th October 2002 killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

This is why a number of Australians who are in Bali often come to the Ground Zero Monument during the commemoration of the first Bali Bombing.

According to detikBali’s observations on Wednesday afternoon, a number of families and relatives of the victims of the Bali Bombing who came to the Ground Zero Monument were carrying bouquets of flowers. Some of them also brought offerings and incense to pray for the victims.

The bomb exploded at Paddy’s Pub and Sari Club (SC) on Jalan Legian, Kuta. Two bombs exploded at almost the same time, at 11:05pm WITA. A total of 202 people died and more than 200 others were injured due to the tragedy.

About 10 minutes later, the third explosion rocked Bali again. At 11:15pm WITA, a bomb exploded in Renon, adjacent to the United States Consulate. However, there were no casualties in the incident.

The commemoration of the passing of two decades since the Bali Bombings will begin with the screening of a short film of the Bali Bombings followed by candle lighting by all invited guests. The summation of the commemoration of the second Bali Bombing will also be marked by the sounding of three trumpets from Korsik Yanma Police Headquarters and ending with interfaith prayers.