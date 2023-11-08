Filipino Fugitive of National Narcotics Agency Jumps into North Kalimantan Waters

The National Search and Rescue Agency has been searching for Michael, a 50-year-old Filipino who dared to jump into the waters off Tias Island, North Kalimantan, since Monday, 6th November 2023.

According to the report from the Tarakan City National Narcotics Agency, the Filipino is a fugitive who was apprehended by the team and transported by a speedboat to Tarakan City. However, during the journey, the fugitive unexpectedly showed recklessness by leaping from the speedboat while passing through the waters off Tias Island at around 9:30 AM WITA (local Tarakan time).

“We received the incident report from the National Narcotics Agency at around 1:15 PM WITA,” stated the Head of Tarakan Operations Sub-Section at the Agency, Dede Hariana.

In response to this, the National Search and Rescue Agency dispatched a rescue team, which was expected to reach the incident’s location at around 3:30 PM WITA. The equipment used includes a D-Max, one RIB unit, one set of EDIS equipment, communication equipment, and Aquaeye (underwater scanner).

The Head of the Tarakan National Search and Rescue Agency, Syahril, mentioned that the first day of the search was challenging as efforts began only in the evening when strong winds and high waves were present.

“We couldn’t identify his whereabouts on the water’s surface either,” he added.