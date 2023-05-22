Fewer Russians, More Chinese and German Foreign Tourists in Bali

According to records from the Regional Office of the Law and Human Rights Ministry in Bali, the number of Russian tourists visiting Bali has decreased.

There is a strong suspicion that the actions of individuals determined to commit various violations have prompted tighter security measures. This has caused panic and discouraged potential visitors to Bali.

Anggiat Napitupulu, the Head of the Regional Office of the Law and Human Rights Ministry in Bali, explained that Russian tourists were no longer in the top 10 list of foreign tourists visiting Bali in April 2023. However, they ranked second in January, third in February, and eighth in March.

Economic factors may also play a role, and there is a possibility of increased law enforcement against Russian foreigners,” he added.

The people of Bali are increasingly concerned about their homeland due to the actions of irresponsible foreigners who are unaware of Balinese etiquette.

“It is said that the beauty of Bali remains a popular tourist destination for foreigners, not just among Russian tourists. Apart from Russia, visits from other countries remain stable. There has even been an increase in Chinese and German visitors,” he concluded.