End of the Year 2021 Collective Leave Cancelled

The government has cancelled collective leave at the end of 2021, which covers the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Based on previous experience, long holidays have the potential to increase domestic travel, causing fears that the year-end holidays will bring the third wave of COVID-19.

The step to cut collective leave on 24th December 2021 is contained in the Joint Decree of the Three Ministers number 712 of 2021, number 1 of 2021, and number 3 of 2021 concerning national holidays and collective Leave of 2021.

The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, explained that the policy was only being put in place to limit the movement of people, which was expected to be high before the year-end holidays.

The policy will require socialisation to the community which will be carried out by the police, transportation services, and the mass media. This is being done so that the community is more understanding of the existing situation and is less likely to go against the rules.

“I ask that there will be a large-scale campaign to urge people not to travel. Do not return home or travel for purposes that are not important and urgent,” said Muhadjir during the Coordination Meeting for Transportation Preparation for Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 on Tuesday 26th October 2021.