Earthquake South of Java Strikes at 5.2 Magnitude

An earthquake has shook the southeastern coast of Java on the evening on Monday 9th January 2023.

The quake struck at 7.26pm local time at a distance of 112km off the south coast of Trenggalek Regency, East Java.

Initial reports set the quake at a magnitude of 5.5, which has since been revised down to 5.2M. It was measured to be at a maximum depth of 10km under the ocean floor.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Yogyakarta, 159km away from the epicentre.

Earlier in the day a 3.1M quake struck in a similar location. However, this seismic activity would have been too small to have been felt by most people.

There is no tsunami warning in place for the earthquake and currently no reports of major damage or casualties.

Also Read A 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Jakarta Once More