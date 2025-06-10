Hovi Care to Host Bali’s First Senior Festival

Hovi Care, the pioneering provider of high-quality services and facilities for elder care in Bali, is proud to announce the upcoming Bali Senior Festival 2025.

Bali Senior Festival is a special event dedicated to celebrating and appreciating senior citizens in Bali. The festival will take place on Saturday, 21st of June 2025, at Bhumiku Balai Pertemuan, Jl. Soputan 49, Denpasar.

The term Senior Citizens refers to Indonesian residents aged 60 years and above. Reaching this age is a significant milestone, as it marks meaningful changes in biological, physiological, psychological, social, and spiritual aspects of life. However, growing older does not mean slowing down — in fact, staying active is essential for maintaining physical, mental, and emotional well-being in later years.

The Bali Senior Festival 2025 has been designed to honour and appreciate senior citizens in Bali by offering a day filled with engaging and uplifting activities. The festival’s diverse programme includes complimentary health check-ups, health talks, group exercise sessions, fun games, door prizes, line dancing, and exhibitions. Through these activities, seniors will have the opportunity to express themselves, socialise, gain valuable health education, and enjoy meaningful entertainment.

Dewi Trisnawati, Managing Director of Hovi Care Bali, expressed her gratitude to Bhumiku for its full support in co-hosting the event. “We deeply appreciate Bhumiku for sharing our commitment and spirit in providing space, attention, appreciation, and a better quality of life for senior citizens in Bali,” said Trisnawati.

About Hovi Care:

Hovi Care originated in Finland and has specialised in senior care, services, and rehabilitation for over three decades. The company has expanded its presence to Asia, with facilities in Singapore and Indonesia (Bali). In Bali, Hovi Care operates under the Kasih Ibu Hospitals Group and currently manages two premium services for seniors: Hovi Club Teuku Umar at Marinda Park, Denpasar, and Hovi Assisted Saba at Kasih Ibu Hospital Saba, Gianyar.