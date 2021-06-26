COVID-19 Vaccination: No KTP Required

The Health Ministry has removed the requirement to use an ID card (KTP) for COVID-19 vaccination participants in order to make vaccination procedures easier.

“The vaccination centre can provide services to all targets, regardless of domicile or place of residence on the ID card,” said the acting Director-General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Health Ministry, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu.

The decision is regulated in circular number HK.02.02/I/1669/2021 concerning accelerating the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination through vaccination service centre activities and optimising the Vertical Technical Implementation Unit (UPT) of the Health Ministry.

Maxi said that the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination will be carried out through vaccination service centres and in collaboration with the Indonesian Armed Forces and National Police, along with community organisations. Other actors in the scheme include the UPT of the Health Ministry, the Port Health Office, Health Polytechnics and those in the business world.

“The need for vaccines and logistics for the COVID-19 vaccination is provided by the Health Ministry in accordance with applicable regulations,” Maxi added.

Vaccines and logistics that are distributed at each stage can be used for administering the first and second doses.

“Considering that the interval between Sinovac’s first and second doses is 28 days and AstraZeneca’s is eight to twelve weeks, there is no need to store vaccines for two doses at the same time,” concluded Maxi.